NBA exec makes bold prediction involving 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe
The clear-cut favorite to win the 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year is Mavericks' No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg. But there is quite a debate about who the second-best rookie might be behind the former Duke star. One player who is garnering a lot of attention is former Baylor five-star prospect VJ Edgecombe.
In fact, NBA executives and scouts believe he might end up as the draft's top pick -- outside of Flagg. The 76ers rookie received 10 votes in ESPN's survey that questioned 20 execs. and scouts.
"The big winner here was Edgecombe, who came off the board third to the 76ers and underscored his talent earlier this month with an outstanding 28-point performance in his lone game at the Utah summer league event. The Baylor product is turning into a dynamic downhill slasher in the backcourt, and many execs and scouts believe he has significant untapped upside operating with the ball in his hands after playing mostly away from it in college.
"While there were some reasonable questions about fit in Philadelphia, where the 76ers also have Tyrese Maxey and 2024 draft pick Jared McCain at guard, Edgecombe's potential to be a standout on both sides of the ball ultimately overrode those concerns. There's plenty of optimism around the league surrounding his future.
"VJ might be Philly's second-best player by the end of the season, factoring in [Joel] Embiid's uncertain health," an Eastern Conference GM said. "He's that good and will thrive playing in Nick Nurse's system. "
The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 15 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Bears last year. In his lone season in Waco, Edgecombe became the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, and was named to the second-team All-Big 12.
Now entering his rookie year in the NBA, Edgecombe will play alongside NBA superstar Joel Embiid and blooming star Tyrese Maxey. Assuming Edgecombe continues his trajectory, it's not crazy to think the 76ers might've drafted the second-best player in the 2025 NBA Draft.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Baylor Basketball: Obi Agbim believes the team will be defined by how they choose to respond to loss by Brazil
Controversy strikes as Big 12 rejects prospective team entry into conference
Baylor Football: Top X-Factor players for the 2025 season
Baylor Basketball: Team USA blows 26-point lead, falls to Brazil in championship game
Predicting Baylor football's 2025 record: Will the Bears Sic 'Em All?
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnS