Former Big 12 star, Baylor rival walks on at surprising program
Former BYU star Jake Retzlaff has found his new home. On Monday, it was revealed Retzlaff would walk-on at Tulane to continue his collegiate career.
Retzlaff withdrew from BYU back on July 11, following BYU's planned seven-game suspension for its star quarterback. That came in wake of Retzlaff being accused of raping a woman back in 2023. The former Cougar QB denied all allegations and was never charged. The lawsuit was dropped on June 30. Retzlaff's response included an admission of premarital sex, which is a violation of the BYU honor code, which led to the BYU suspension.
ESPN detailed how this was an unconventional transfer:
Retzlaff's transfer is an unconventional one in the mechanics of how it worked. Because of the timing of his decision to leave BYU, he couldn't enter the NCAA transfer portal. (He was just short of his earning his degree.) Instead, he withdrew from school and plans to enroll at Tulane and technically will walk on to the team, per sources.
The timing of the suspension in late June and subsequent transfer led to few schools around the needing a quarterback, as it's rare for a starter-caliber quarterback to transfer after spring practice. Because this is Retzlaff's fifth and final season of college football, he was unable to redshirt this year and transfer in a more traditional window.
Last season, Retzlaff threw for 2,947 yards and 20 touchdowns for BYU.
