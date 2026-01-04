Baylor to get visit from former Alabama WR, team-leading playmaker in 2025

Baylor had one of the top passing attacks in college football this season, led by senior QB Sawyer Robertson. But not only is Robertson gone, but his top playmakers are leaving as well. WRs Josh Cameron, Ashtyn Hawkins, Kole Wilson, and Kobe Prentice -- along with TE Michael Trigg -- all graduated and the Bears are looking to add some playmakers via the portal.

Baylor has reached out to several WRs, and one of them will be in Waco starting on Monday for a two-day visit. According to On3, Tulane transfer Shazz Preston will take a two-day visit to Baylor before looking at Oklahoma State.

The 6-foot WR led Tulane this season, catching 43 passes for 723 yards and four touchdowns. Preston will have one year of eligibility remaining to use and he could become very successful in Jake Spavital's offense in Waco.

Former top recruit in the nation

Things didn't go the way Preston had hoped for, but he was actually one of the top recruits in the 2022 cycle. Preston, Saint James (LA) prospect, signed with Alabama out of high school. He was ranked as the No. 56 prospect in the nation and the No. 8 WR.

Here was Preston's scouting report coming out of high school:

"Strong build with good overall size and enough space to add more mass, though not necessarily needed. Developed well physically over high school career. Natural football player with good instincts and spatial awareness as a receiver. Flashes impressive body control and adjustment ability on contested throws. Wins 50-50 situations with those traits and a high compete level. Effective to all levels, whether screen game, short-to-intermediate, or vertical. Tracks the ball well on deep shots. Owns a strong overall athletic profile that includes a three-sport background with track and basketball.

"Ran a 22.30 200 as a junior and long jumped 20-3 as a freshman and sophomore. Posted encouraging testing numbers as a freshman (4.61 40, 4.39 shuttle), but has not tested since. Play strength and dexterity show on the gridiron and the basketball court. Presents a run-after-catch threat with the vision and finishing ability of a back. Comes from a football family. Sometimes more fluid than twitchy, which hinders separation. Good functional athlete with above average speed, but can still squeeze more out of the top end. Ball occasionally gets into his body. Productive receiver with a body type that could be used around the formation if desired. Natural athlete and competitor with strong athletic profile. Projects as a high-major recruit who could become a multi-year impact starter with long-term NFL Draft potential."

Preston was with Alabama for two seasons before transferring to Tulane for the 2024 season. In his first season with the Green Wave, Preston caught four passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

Baylor already had good luck with one former Alabama WR, Kobe Prentice, maybe the Bears will get another in Waco.

