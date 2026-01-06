Baylor gains commitment from former Texas offensive lineman in the portal

After losing most of its starting offensive line from the 2025 season, Baylor was in desperate need of landing some big bodies up front. The Bears are attempting to do so by landing their second offensive linemen from the transfer portal on Tuesday, and the fifth player overall.

The Bears gained a commitment from former Texas offensive lineman Nate Kibble on Tuesday. Kibble completed his second season with the Longhorns in 2025 and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-3, 330-pound lineman redshirted in 2024 and saw three games of action this season for Steve Sarkisian's team. Kibble played at right guard for all three of the games he got into. According to Pro Football Focus, Kibble didn't allow any pressures or sacks in the 38 snaps he played in.

In fact, despite a low sample size, Kibble was third on the team with an 80.3 pass-blocking grade. Kibble likely projects as an interior lineman in Waco in 2026 with a great shot of starting for the Bears in 2026.

Kibble's background

The Humble (TX) prospect picked Texas in the 2024 class. He chose the Longhorns over Texas A&M, LSU, Nebraska, and Oregon, among others. Kibble was ranked as the No. 458 prospect in the cycle and the No. 32 interior offensive lineman.

Here is more background on Kibble, via his profile on Texas' roster:

A three-time all-district honoree and four-year varsity starter

Complied over 40 pancake blocks

Rated No. 243 nationally, No. 9 among interior offensive linemen and No. 41 overall in the state of Texas by ESPN

Named first-team All-District 21-6A in 2023

Ranked the No. 436 overall prospect and a member of the PrepStar All-Southwest Region team

Part of an offense that averaged 49.1 points per game and scored 60 or more points in six games, including two games of 70 or more against West Brook and Beaumont United

Kibble is now the second lineman Baylor has landed. The Bears also gained a commitment from UAB's starting right tackle, Logan Moore.

