How The Score Act Could Affect Baylor in the Future

When Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark was asked about a college sports presidential roundtable meeting he was in with multiple owners and commissioners on the Pat McAfee Show Friday, he actually had a lot of positive things to say. Brett mentioned that it was a pristine group that each shared their concerns about college football and what steps we can take now to start moving toward a more efficient system of contract negotiations between players, their agents, and the universities.

Currently, all NIL and portal signings are governed by state laws within the negotiations, which is why you've seen players like Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby going to Texas Tech for five million dollars, and North Texas quarterback Drew Mestemaker, who led the nation in passing yards last year, going to Oklahoma State for an estimated 2.3 million.

Although I feel it's not an immediate fix to this wild west style agency of transfers, some type of progression forward is needed, or in five years, we could see some crazy things. If Michigan can sign an 18-year-old for ten million, then who knows what the future will hold without this act?

One United Rule, Instead of statewide

This Score Act would ensure that no matter what university you are currently at, or the one you are trying to attend, you will all have to follow the same guidelines and caps made by the NCAA. It also prevents states from passing small local laws to help give an advantage to a university.

It would also cap agent commissions down to five percent; some are making up to 20 - 25%. New agents are seeing this open market style agency, and are getting their hands all over it. Limiting commission rates and ensuring deals are strictly boosters and collectives, rather than focusing on social marketing.

Gives Teams Like Baylor a Strong Chance to Keep More Players

I can imagine that Scott Drew and most of Baylor's basketball fanbase would like to have this score Act in place. Because there would have been a good chance that Robert Wright would have stayed on this team, which could have resulted in an entirely different season. With this act in place, BYU is most likely not able to put together the package they did for Wright.

Players will also have to sit out a year if they want to leave for a third team, slowing down the market and allowing players to develop more for the team that recruited them. It makes it a tougher challenge for bigger teams in the conference to take young, developing players from the smaller teams in the conference.

Universities are also using apparel companies and media boosters to get around the revenue-sharing gaps, which makes the biggest market teams bid like free agency in the pros for the best players. With the Score Act forcing universities to have valid business purposes and fair market value for NIL deals, we shouldn't see the large number of transfers every year, chasing the highest NIL offer after one bad year with a team.