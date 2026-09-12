How to Watch Baylor Football Vs Prairie View A&M

The Baylor Bears are back in action this week and still licking their wounds after a hard fought game against Auburn saw them fall just short.

There was some good that came out of Baylor’s season opener, and that most notably includes the play of its quarterback.

DJ Lagway has a lot of pressure on him this season to deliver the goods, and pull the Bears out of college football purgatory.

Through one game, Lagway played admirably. It was not perfect. His stat line was 27-54 for 333 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Due to an ankle injury he suffered early in the game, he was unable to add much on the ground.

It was that ankle injury, however, that should give Baylor fans confidence about Lagway’s ability to grow into the quarterback the university hopes he can be. One of the most admirable things a football player can do, is play through pain. It was clear throughout the course of the game that Lagway was playing injured, and trying to gut it out to get his team a big victory in the season opener.

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Lagway gave his team a chance to do just that with a five-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Freeman late in the fourth quarter. Instead of trying to tie the game with an extra point, Baylor chose to go for two and the win in an effort to make a statement on opening weekend.

It was not to be, the Bears fell short when Lagway’s pass was completed to tight end Matthew Klopfenstein, but he was unable to get the ball over the goal line.

The Bears are now forced to move on in a game that could be seen as a trap game. With all due respect to Prairie View A&M, a home game against them is not going to carry the same juice as a game against an SEC opponent like Auburn.

That has been proven true throughout the course of the week as one of the questions surrounding the team is whether or not Lagway should even play in an effort to get his ankle ready for conference play set to begin at the end of the month.

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Those conversations appear to be put to bed. Lagway will sit the opener on Saturday against Prairie View and it will be Nate Bennett who gets the starting nod for the first time in his three-year career with the Bears.

A game against a lesser opponent should represent an opportunity to work on some things before next week’s final tune up against Louisiana Tech.

After Louisiana Tech, conference play begins against Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

First, Baylor must take care of business on Saturday. This game will be harder to find, but thankfully we have a guide for you to find the game.

How to Watch

Day: Saturday September 12

Time: 8:00 PM

Where: McLane Stadium, Baylor University

Network: ESPN Plus

On the Call: Mark Neely, Barrett Brooks

Radio: Baylor Sports Media Network



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