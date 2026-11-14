Injury Report: Baylor QB Quinn Murphy Out Against No. 10 BYU
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Baylor freshman quarterback Quinn Murphy is out for Saturday’s game against No. 10 BYU. He is the only player added to the Bears’ injury report since last week’s 42-31 win over Iowa State.
Baylor enters at 6-3 overall and 4-2 in Big 12 play after becoming bowl eligible last week. The Cougars are 7-2 and also 4-2 in conference play after a 28-20 loss to Utah. A win in Provo would move the Bears ahead of BYU in the conference standings.
Baylor Player Availability Against BYU
Out
- S Jacob Redding, No. 8
- QB Quinn Murphy, No. 13
- CB Jamarion Richardson, No. 38
- DL Devonte Tezino, No. 59
- OL Cayden Tone, No. 61
- WR Ashton Jones, No. 87
When Baylor Lost the Other Five Players
Redding and Jones have been out all season. Redding injured his ACL in the preseason, and Jones suffered a season-ending injury during spring practice.
Tezino started Baylor’s first two games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury on the opening drive against Prairie View A&M on Sept. 12. Richardson and Tone were both listed out for the Big 12 opener against Colorado on Sept. 26. Their exact injury dates are unclear.
Where Murphy’s Absence Leaves Baylor at Quarterback
Murphy’s absence leaves Baylor with one fewer option behind DJ Lagway. The Bears have already had to turn to Nate Bennett this season. He accounted for four touchdowns in Baylor’s 36-19 win over Louisiana Tech in September.
Lagway threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns against Iowa State and led Baylor with 119 rushing yards, including a 54-yard touchdown. He accounted for 348 of the Bears’ 423 yards of offense.
Baylor’s Defense Faces Another Rushing Test
Iowa State ran for 216 yards against Baylor, with Aiden Flora accounting for 182. The Cyclones converted eight of 17 third downs and held the ball for more than 36 minutes. A week earlier, Baylor held UCF to 66 rushing yards and two third-down conversions on 15 attempts.
Even on third-and-long, Baylor has to account for Bear Bachmeier as a runner. If the pass rush leaves a lane up the middle, he can pick up the first down himself. If he escapes outside, Baylor’s defensive backs have to stay with their receivers while he buys time to throw. That could mean longer drives for a secondary already without Jacob Redding and Jamarion Richardson.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The game will air on FOX.
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Blake Hollingsworth is a Baylor University graduate who began covering sports with the Baylor Roundup yearbook, where he wrote about Baylor athletics. He later worked as a reporter for the Waco Tribune-Herald, covering breaking news and enterprise stories. A lifelong sports fan, Blake enjoys telling in-depth stories that give fans greater insight into the teams and athletes they follow.