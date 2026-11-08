The Roar Path: Interim Joe Klanderman's First Baylor Home Win Comes in Dominant Fashion

It took a little while, but Baylor finally woke up and started scoring points. The defense gave up quite a few yards on the ground to Iowa State's Aiden Flora, but was able to contain him from orchestrating any kind of a comeback. DJ Lagway and the Baylor offense would score 42 points in the eventual win against ISU.

Joe Klanderman wins his first home game as Baylor's interim head coach in only the second game this season that would see the opposing team score 20+ points. The Bears are now bowl-eligible with a 6-3 record (4-2 Big 12).

Actual Factual

Total Plays: Baylor 63 - ISU 80

Total Rushing Yards: Baylor 194 - ISU 216

Total Penalties: Baylor 1/15 - ISU 7/70

Time of Possession: Baylor 23:59 - ISU 36:01

Final Score: Baylor 42 - ISU 31

What Just Happened?

Happy Homecoming, Baylor Fam 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/BXXQZmOJ7I — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 7, 2026

The first half saw the Bears trail 10-0 early, but Baylor would score three touchdowns in the second quarter to claim the lead at the half 21-17. Baylor would score a total of 28 points on consecutive drives before being forced to punt again.

Aiden Flora ran roughshod against the Bears' defense, gaining 182 total yards on 26 carries and a touchdown. Flora is the first runner to gain significant yards against Baylor's defense since Kansas' Dylan Edwards gained 156 yards against the Bears, and the most rushing yards gained against the Bears all season.

Baylor also gave up 31 points against ISU, the most of any opponent they have faced this year. However, the Bears would not give up or back down as they would end the game winning, 42-31.

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Turning Point

BEARS BALL, MCKELVEY RECOVERS THE MUFFED PUNT! pic.twitter.com/kzRydKWNg2 — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 7, 2026

A muffed punt by ISU would see Baylor's 4th drive of the game extended, and ultimately see Tony Livingston make a one-handed catch for the Bears' first touchdown of the game. The ISU lead would be cut to 10-7, and the Bears would score touchdowns on each of their next three drives to bring the score to a Baylor lead of 21-17 at halftime. Among those touchdowns was a 54 yard rush by Lagway. Once the Bears had the lead, they would not relinquish it again the rest of the game.

The "Bear" Necessities & Things You Need to Know

- Baylor's defense gave up a lot of rushing yards, but smothered and suffocated the Cyclones' offense when it mattered most.



- DJ Lagway is a nightmare to defend when he's healthy, with another impressive performance this week against ISU. 16-28 for 229 and 2 TDs along with 119 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown (including a 56 yard TD run).



- Gavin Freeman is Mr. Reliable when it comes to gaining first downs when he catches the ball. A team leading 6 catches, but only the second highest yardage with 60 yards.



- Palmer Williams is still getting my vote for "Best Punter in the Country" with his power and precision being vital to controlling field position.



- Baylor ran 17 less plays than ISU, and trailed in TOP by several minutes, but averaged more yards per play (ISU- 5.9, Baylor- 6.7) than ISU in their Nov. 7th game.

Next Week Brings Another Opponent

Baylor travels to Provo, Utah, Saturday November 14th to take on the Cougars of BYU. The Cougars, currently ranked AP No. 7, just lost to the No. 3 ranked Utah Utes in their Week 10 matchup 28-20 which will undoubtedly be reflected when the Week 11 rankings become available. This is college football though and BYU's loss against Utah doesn't make them any less dangerous than they were already going to be for the Bears.

Coach Joe Klanderman will have his hands full this week as Bear Bachmeier (BYU QB) and the rest of the BYU team will be the most difficult test that the Bears will have faced all season.

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