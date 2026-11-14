When Does Baylor Play BYU? New Start Time, How to Watch For Week 11 Showdown

Baylor and BYU were scheduled to play football on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT, but a major wrench was thrown into the plans. On Saturday, when several college programs were set to fly out to their destination, the FAA grounded all flights across the country.

Baylor, along with other teams, didn't fly out on Saturday, even when the FAA lifted the grounding restrictions. The Bears were set to fly to Provo on Sunday morning for the game, and with a late start, there was no way the game could be played on time.

There have been several changes to the college football schedule for Saturday, and Baylor's Week 11 game against BYU is among them. The game will now be played at 6 p.m. CT.

In the Big 12 alone, there were four changes to the schedule. Kansas-West Virginia, Arizona State-UCF, Baylor-BYU, and Utah-Arizona were all impacted, with the Utes and Wildcats kicking off late for a 9:30 p.m. CT kick.

Only one game was moved to Sunday and that is Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss. But what made Baylor-BYU unique is that the Cougars cannot play on Sundays due to religious beliefs. Which means, if the FAA had not lifted the flights until Sunday, it's more than possible this game would've been played on Monday, making it a short week for both teams.

Here's how you can see the game.

How to watch the Bears

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Day: Saturday, Nov. 14

Saturday, Nov. 14 Time: 6:00 p.m. CT

6:00 p.m. CT Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium (Provo, UT)

LaVell Edwards Stadium (Provo, UT) Network: Fox

Fox On the call: Jack Kizer and Mark Helfrich

Jack Kizer and Mark Helfrich Radio: Baylor Sports Media Network

What to know about the game

USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Baylor is on a two-game winning streak since Joe Klanderman was named the interim head coach. The Bears are entering their toughest three games of the season, yet, Baylor holds the cards in its own hands. If Baylor can find a way to win in Provo, home against Texas Tech, and at Houston, it's more than plausible that the Bears are in the Big 12 Championship Game with a shot at the playoff.

And it all starts with BYU. The Cougars are coming off a loss against Utah this past weekend, a game in which Bear Bachmeier threw four interceptions in the game.

Baylor has played BYU five times and the Cougars hold a 3-2 lead against the Bears. Baylor has split 1-1 when the game is played in Provo.

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news