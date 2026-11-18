The Week 12 contest against Texas Tech will be the final game the Bears play at McLane Stadium this season, and the final home game of the seniors' collegiate careers. Among the seniors for the Bears this season are S Michael Allen and DT Hosea Wheeler. Both Allen and Wheeler were available for Wednesday's Post-Practice Media Availability and fielded questions about the upcoming Senior Day game against the Red Raiders.

One Last Game at McLane Stadium, What's it Mean to You?

Michael Allen: "Man, it's meant everything. I owe so much to this university, this football program, the fan base and all the people I've interacted with over my five years. I couldn't be more grateful. It'll be an emotional day for sure. I've got my whole family coming in from Kansas City, and my high school buddies are driving down. I'm really looking forward to suiting up at McLane one more time and giving it all I've got for the Bears."

Our Take: Win or lose on Saturday, Michael Allen should be able to play his final home game as a Baylor Bear with his head held high. An exemplary teammate who nobody seems to ever have a negative thing to say about, Allen has been a class act since day one with the Bears. You only get your final collegiate home game once, and Allen deserves to be able to enjoy it.

Will the day be Emotional?

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Baylor defensive back Michael Allen during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Allen: "I think it will. It kind of hit me earlier this week, talking to my family and submitting the senior day list and whatnot. Once you're in the week and in the season, you're almost a robot in terms of the process, and I haven't really had the time to think about what's next and what this culmination is. But I'm just so thankful. I couldn't have told freshman-year Michael how this all would have gone. This place is really special. Baylor's one of one, and I've been honored and grateful to be a part of it for the last five years."

Our Take: Baylor loses quite a lot once Michael Allen is no longer on the team. Allen was never the highest stat producer on the team, but it's what he was able to assist with on the sidelines and in the practice rooms where his coach-like mind excelled. He's had a fantastic career with the Bears, and it all comes to an end in just a few weeks.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Only a Single Year with Baylor, but Will it be Emotional for You as Well?

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears defensive lineman Hosea Wheeler (0) and defensive end Jordan Mack (97) react after a play against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hosea Wheeler: "Definitely. I feel like out of my entire college career, I've grown closest to this team. These are my brothers, and on the staff, my sisters. I just love every single one of the people in this building, and I've grown a close bond. I never grew that with any other program."

Our Take: Hosea Wheeler is a former National Champion (IU '25), and just stated that he's grown closest to Baylor. It shows the focus on positive culture in Waco. Wheeler's impact for Baylor has been huge this season as he's helped contribute to the astonishing turnaround from the Bears' 2025 season's less-than-stellar squad.

Did Baylor Surprise You When You Arrived?

All glory to Him. pic.twitter.com/s47ilNEqib — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 15, 2026

Hosea Wheeler: "A little bit. I just came here to play football, and there's a bigger thing here. I didn't know it was a Christian school, and I didn't know how great the people were here. It's just been a blessing coming here."

Our Take: Hosea Wheeler, much more of a journeyman than fellow senior Michael Allen, has been with a few teams throughout his collegiate career. None of them, however, had had the "Culture of JOY" that men's basketball coach Scott Drew has spread throughout the rest of campus, and (for all his faults) Baylor's former head coach Dave Aranda throughout the preseason spent a lot of time discussing the "players over plays" mentality.

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.