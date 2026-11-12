Baylor Ranks No. 1 in Combined Wins Across Major Sports Since 2011

Earlier this season, we said "Move Over UConn" and as of this article's publication, Baylor is officially the most winning FBS team since 2011 across the "big three" sports — football, men's and women's basketball. With 941 combined wins, Baylor has surpassed UConn (the previous leader). Fifteen years of Big 12 Conference dominance by the Bears have them sitting alone at the top of the list.

Foundation Year 2011

No. 1 in the nation 🐻



Baylor leads all FBS programs with 941 combined wins across football, men's basketball and women's basketball since 2011.#SicEm pic.twitter.com/pGw8hRxjHz — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) November 11, 2026

Ah, the year 2011; Robert Griffin III was a Heisman winner who would see the Bears finish at 10-3, Brittney Griner was a 40-0 National Champion with the Lady Bears, and Coach Scott Drew guided the Bears men's basketball team to a 30-8 record and an Elite 8 appearance. The Bears posted a combined (and previously unprecedented) 80-11 record across their major sports during the 2011-12 season.

Men's Basketball (359 Wins)

Coach Scott Drew is among the most tenured of all active Big 12 coaches in his 24th season with the Bears, and since his first season with the team, he's turned Baylor into a perennial contender in the Big 12. Since 2011 though, his basketball teams have routinely made the March Madness tournament, even bringing the National Championship home to Waco in 2021.

Currently this season, the Bears are 3-0 to start the season after their most recent victory against the Yale Bulldogs. An upcoming game against the AP No. 7 Texas Longhorns will serve as a measuring stick for how well prepared the Bears are for the rest of the season, and potentially as a statement game (as the Bears are currently unranked in the major polls).

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Women's Basketball (464 Wins)

Mar 6, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Nicki Collen watches the run of play against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Championships, undefeated seasons, deep tournament runs, these Lady Bears have done it all since 2011. Responsible for a large chunk of Baylor's impressive combined stat, the Lady Bears account for more than half of Baylor's wins since 2011. Averaging 31 wins per season in that time frame, the Lady Bears are also 3-0 in a promising start to this season as well.

Baylor Football (118 Wins)

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📍 Provo, UT pic.twitter.com/F9Zu5gDnyi — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 9, 2026

RG3 winning the Heisman in 2011, Bryce Petty bringing home Baylor's first Big 12 Championship in 2013, and even with former head coach Dave Aranda winning the Big 12 Championship in 2021, Baylor has gotten used to winning more games than they lose.

It's among the reasons that Coach Aranda had to go, underperforming in rivalry games and losing games the Bears were otherwise favored to win. The Bears were used to winning, and while Coach Aranda started with winning, his overall record sits at 40-40 in his 7 years with the team.

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