Most Important Things Kyler Jordan, Jayden McGowan Said Ahead of Baylor vs. Kansas

Speaking on behalf of the players for Media Availability this week were defensive end Kyler Jordan and wide receiver Jayden McGowan, both veterans on the Bears team. Both Jordan and McGowan seemed to be in good spirits heading into this weekend's game against Kansas. Ranging from previous successes in the season to what needs changed for the games still to come, one thing is for certain; Baylor is ready to play.

Has the Offense Responded in Practice After TCU Loss?

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Practice footballs are seen on the field before the 2022 Sugar Bowl between the Baylor Bears and the Mississippi Rebels at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Jordan: "Yeah, no, I mean, they're definitely, they're working hard. I think they took the coaching yesterday, building on it today. Fixing the things that needed to be fixed, and excited to see what they'll do on Saturday. I believe in those guys wholeheartedly. I just needed them to believe in themselves."

Our Take: Kyler Jordan's enthusiasm is infectious as he gave his response. As a defensive player himself, it was nice to get a perspective on things from the opposite side of the field. Not only that, but just like Jayden McGowan would later on, Jordan didn't hesitate to proclaim his unwavering support of the offensive line. That's the kind of teammate that every player can aspire to be.

Is it Hard to not Blame the Offense?

Nov 5, 2016; Waco, TX, USA; A Baylor Chamber member leads the cheers on a kick off during a game between the TCU Horned Frogs and Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. TCU won 62-22. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyler Jordan: "Yeah, no, absolutely, it's tough, and I think the only reason that we're not doing that is because we were so connected before the season even started. I think we got a really close-knit group. We love each other and care for each other, and it's definitely not one side. That side, I mean, we could have done stuff better on defense. We could have done stuff better on special teams, so I think it takes all of us, and I think just having the connected team that we do, I think, makes it a lot easier."

Our Take: As one of the team leaders, Jordan is able to acknowledge that it wasn't just one position group that struggled against TCU. The mention of unity though was the important takeaway here. Throughout the entire season the players and coaches have spoken about the unity and brotherhood that these Baylor players share, and a team that gets along with one another is going to be more willing to share the weight and burden of a loss.

What Happened Against TCU?

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jadon Porter (3) reacts after a play against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jayden McGowan: "I mean, I don't know. We really don't know what happened. I mean, we just gotta do better. We think maybe we could have got a little complacent over the bye week, and maybe the last week of practice wasn't as good as the week going into Arizona State. So we're gonna make sure that we can replicate these practices and have great days back to back to back, and that we're gonna fix this stuff. So it won't happen again."

Our Take: Bye weeks are a necessary evil, but sometimes they're just evil. A week off and not playing an active game does wonders to help the players overall physical health, but at the same time can be detrimental to a team on a roll who just wants to keep playing to continue that momentum.

A four game winning streak heading into the bye week saw the Bears confident after the offensive line's best performance (and most complete game for every position group) all season. Against ASU the Bears were seemingly able to move the ball at will even scoring touchdowns on several long plays, but against TCU the Bears never even saw inside of the 15 yard line, let alone the end zone. Complacency can't be allowed to continue, especially if the offense's performance against the Horned Frogs is the direct result of that complacency.

Was the Biggest Problem Against TCU the O-Line?

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) looks to the sideline for a play against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jayden McGowan: "We have so much confidence in our O-line, and they worked hard today at practice. I mean, they all feel that, well, everyone feels they let each other down. So every position group is just doing their best to get their stuff right so they can help the unit and they can help the team at the end of the day. So we trust them, and we know they're gonna do what they have to do."

Our Take: McGowan didn't miss a beat when he mentioned the team's confidence in the O-line, and that's worth noting because that's the kind of teammate every player should strive to be. That's the kind of mindset that can unify a team, and the Bears team are nothing if not unified in their goal.

The TCU game was a rough one for the offense as everyone's play was down, as McGowan mentioned. And obviously the struggles on the O-line were certainly vital for the rest of the offense's success (or lack thereof), but without even the thought of pointing a finger to blame any group in the slightest McGowan instead chose to express his trust and support. He's right though; the offense's performance against TCU was most definitely a let-down for the 40,000+ in attendance at McLane Stadium (and the rest of us watching from home) this past Saturday night.

Is Baylor's Back up Against the Wall this Road Trip?

Nov 30, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Line of scrimmage view as the Baylor Bears take on the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jayden McGowan: "We're taking it one game at a time. I mean, we're just focused on Kansas, and we're focusing on fixing our performance from last week. And going to the team, upholding our standard, like being the team that we know we can be. And we weren't that team on Saturday, so we're gonna be that team from now on."

Our Take: Well said by McGowan. One game at a time, one play at a time, one foot in front of the other; tunnel-vision focused on the goal of improvement ahead is a strong way to go about it. Holding oneself to a higher standard than a previous poor performance is the right thing to do; however, it's now on McGowan and the rest of the team to fulfill that declaration.

Sign up to our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.