Recently during player availability on September 1st, reporters got the chance to ask linebacker Kyland Reed (among others) some questions.

For the second season in a row, Baylor opens the season up against the Auburn Tigers. The Bears suffered a loss last season to Auburn, but Baylor has a new-looking team in hopes of making some noise in 2026.

Auburn is going to be a challenging first test for this group of guys that mostly haven't played an official snap together as a complete unit. Reed shared in that sentiment by saying, "We haven't been on the field together yet" and noting that "paper is just paper," Reed understands the hurdles of the unknown, as this team still currently is, as he would finish with, "You can say anything on paper, but you've got to get on that field, you've got to play, you've got line up"

Playing a Former Teammate?

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears running back Bryson Washington (7) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Nothing that I'm not ready for. Nothing that I'm not prepared for." Kyland Reed (Jr.) said as he gave as his answer with a smirk when asked about the potential of having to go up against former teammate, running back Bryson Washington and physically contend with him.

Washington transferred to Auburn through the portal this offseason, but was responsible for the majority of Baylor's rushing offense last season alongside the (then freshmen) Caden Knighten and Michael Turner due to the preseason foot injury to Dawson Pendergrass (and subsequent surgery) that saw him miss the entirety of the 2025 season.

Chemistry Amongst Linebacking Core

Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Travion Barnes (36) drops into coverage during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked about his working relationship with fellow team leader and linebacker Travion Barnes (5Sr.), Reed was all smiles and noted that the two had a "good relationship" and that "We talk in-football, outside of football. We talk about family. We talk about everything." Also noting with excitement that "To be beside each other, lead the brotherhood; it's going to be a special feeling."

As one of Baylor's team captains this season, Reed talked about how he plans to follow up on being named as a leader amongst this team during the recent Big XII media days. Stressing the importance of "being vocal when things don't go right," as well as "being able to speak up and to continue to keep the same mentality that [the team] all had this whole summer."

Finishing his answer with words befitting a respected team captain, "Just staying positive and just being the best leader that I can be for this team."

The Culture of Joy Takes to the National Stage

Aug 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor cheerleaders perform during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Answering questions for a few minutes at a time each week could naturally be expected to have varying degrees of separation between locker room morale and thought processes, but with these Baylor Bears, that hasn't seemed to be the case at all.

The culture of unity and camaraderie that the Baylor players and coaches have spoken about during the weeks leading up to the start of the season is showing through with just as strong, or even stronger now. The players seem ready to play, and in just a few short days, they'll get their chance at the Aflac Kickoff Game.



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