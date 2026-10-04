The Roar Path: Dominance in the Desert as Baylor Defeats the Sun Devils

Baylor wasn't favored in this game coming into it, but by the end of the first quarter, it became apparent that maybe they should have been. Complete dominance on both sides of the ball, the first complete game that the Bears have had this season.

Minimal penalties, disciplined game play, and a running game that was finally able to show the country what they're capable of doing. The Bears defense also refused to give up 20 or more points for the fifth consecutive game and added to their already-better-than-last-season stats.

Actual Factual

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Louis Brown IV (4) celebrates with Baylor Bears offensive lineman Nate Kibble (70) after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Total Plays: Baylor 79 - ASU 74

Total Yards: Baylor 564 - ASU 409

Total Rushing Yards: Baylor 244 - ASU 99

Yards Per Run: Baylor 6.8 - ASU 3.3

Red Zone Points: Baylor 41 - ASU 6

Third Down Conversions: Baylor 9/15 - ASU 4/15

Points off Turnovers: Baylor 14 - ASU 0



Final Score: Baylor 55 - ASU 19

What Just Happened?

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Louis Brown IV (4) makes a catch for a touchdown against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. (0) during the second quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears just won their second Big 12 game in as many games in dominant fashion against the Sun Devils of ASU. After both teams started with a three-and-out, it was looking like it was going to be a defensive struggle. In many ways this game was a defensive struggle, but a one-sided affair as Baylor out-schemed and out-positioned ASU on nearly every offensive drive. DJ Lagway also did his part throwing a career high four touchdowns and no interceptions and the Bears running game was finally able to break free for a few big plays.

Turning Point

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Ryelan Morris (25) carries the ball against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It happened early, and this one actually took a moment of thought as a bit of momentum did shift back and forth in this game, but none were decidedly more important. Baylor's second drive of the game, right after ASU had scored the first points of the game on a field goal and right after Gavin Freeman had just caught his first pass of the night the previous play, Ryelan Morris' 63 yard touchdown run. The Sun Devils would fumble on the ensuing drive, leading to a Tony Livingston touchdown reception (his first of the year), it would just begin to get worse from there.

The "Bear" Necessities and Things You Need to Know

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- Through 5 games, Baylor's defense hasn't allowed any opponent to score 20+ points.



- DJ Lagway may be able to live up to the hype after all as this performance showed notable improvement from last week's game against Colorado.



- Jadon Porter only caught three passes all game, but two of them ending as touchdowns and one a clutch tiptoe sideline grab to lead to one of them, all three were vitally important to this game's outcome.



- Baylor actually can play a complete and disciplined game from start to finish with no sloppiness occurring in the second half.



- When it goes right for the offense, they really can light up a defense for 50+ if they want to.

Bears of the Week ***Couldn't decide on just one***

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) makes the catch against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Ashton Stamps (1) during the second quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

-DJ Lagway threw for 306 yards, 4 touchdowns, and ran for 1 touchdown against the Sun Devils in their own stadium and on their own turf.



-Ryelan Morris ignited the spark that Baylor desperately needed scoring a 63 yard touchdown on their second drive after their first of the game saw them exit the field after a three-and-out.



-Gavin Freeman is a difficult player to defend against; not only is he quick and comfortable with lining up anywhere on the field, he catches passes even when he's covered, and isn't afraid to hurdle right over the top of a defender if about to be tackled.

Next Week Brings a New Opponent

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears cheerleading squad against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor doesn't have a game this next Saturday as the Bears will be on a bye week resting and recovering. Baylor's next opponent however will be TCU on October 10th when the Horned Frogs come to Waco for their week seven showdown. And, even though Baylor doesn't have an opponent next week, our coverage on this channel will help keep you as up-to-date as possible for all of your Baylor news and updates.

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