Predicting Baylor's Final 4 Games: CFP Hope, Big 12 Title Runs Through Waco

Baylor is feeling a lot better about their chances now after the two game skid that ultimately saw Dave Aranda fired and Joe Klanderman named interim head coach. The dominant win over UCF reminded the fans in Waco that the Bears hadn't given up on the season and neither should they.

In control of their own destiny, though they may need a bit of help, the Bears' path to the Big 12 championship game isn't entirely closed. It just means the Bears finish the season against Iowa State and then their three highest ranked opponents, all with CFP aspirations of their own. Sounds easy enough, right?

Iowa State Cyclones

The Cyclones come to Waco this week after having just beaten Oklahoma State. Two weeks ago, this game worried me. Now though? Baylor being favored by two scores actually feels right. I'm predicting that Baylor's offense hiccups a few times against the Cyclones and maybe even a three-and-out here and there, but the Bears' defense is able to provide the safety net and spark to ignite the rest of the team.

DJ Lagway was just named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against UCF, and I expect a similar result against the Cyclones. The offensive line will be a point of focus, as the Bears should be able to see success running the ball against ISU's defense as they've given up an average of over 200 rushing yards in each Big 12 game this season.

ISU is going to have a hard time scoring against Baylor, as has every other team this season. The Bears have allowed a Big 12 best 16.6 PPG in conference play this season, and also have allowed an average of less than 100 yards per game.



Final Score Prediction: Baylor 38 - Iowa State 7

BYU Cougars

Homecoming 2021 ⛵️🐻@dillondoyle_ became the first player in program history to record a sack, a rushing touchdown, and a receiving touchdown in the same game. pic.twitter.com/3zvqJsHC7y — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 3, 2026

BYU can not afford another loss on their season if they want to find themselves making the CFP. Unfortunately for the Cougars, Baylor is going to play spoiler for their post season desires. Whether LJ Martin returns by then or not will be irrelevant. I'm predicting that the Klanderman era at Baylor opens 3-0 as the defense squeezes and smothers QB Bear Bachmeier and the BYU offense.

Regardless of the outcome of BYU's game this coming week against Utah, win or lose, the Cougars will be visited by Baylor's team of hungry, hungry Bears ready to keep playing and ready to hit something with pads on. That's not to say that the game won't be close, as BYU is going to throw everything that they have against Baylor to overcome the Bears' defense. But if the Bears offensive line provides even a modicum of protection for Lagway in the passing game and even the slightest push against the Cougar defensive line in the running game, Baylor wins a battle of attrition.

Final Score Prediction: Baylor 24-BYU 21

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Baylor's penultimate regular, and final home game of the season will see the Red Raiders of Texas Tech show up to Waco, likely with not only Big 12 Championship aspirations, but eyes for the CFP as well. A head-to-head win over Houston earlier in the season, and BYU's recent stumbling to UCF, has allowed Texas Tech the chance to make it a one-team race, but their own loss to Cincinnati has kept it an open race.

Thomas Castallanos being healthy again at QB provides an already dangerous Texas Tech team even more offensive firepower. Of all of Baylor's opponents this season, the Red Raiders may pose the most dangerous of passing attacks that the Bears will have seen. Baylor can absolutely come away with a victory in this game, but the Bears' offensive line will have to be working in perfect unison, otherwise Texas Tech breaks Baylor's defense down and cruises to victory.



Final Score Prediction: Texas Tech 42- Baylor 17

Houston Cougars

7️⃣ Sacks

1️⃣2️⃣ TFLs

Big 12 Defensive Line of the Week 💪 pic.twitter.com/2F9N47IG3D — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 2, 2026

The Bears end their regular season against Houston, in Houston. Baylor gets to once again play spoiler for a Houston offense that won't be able to properly match up against the Bears' defense for a full 60 minutes of football. Once again, the defense will be the star in this game as it has many other times this season.

The Bears offensive line will be tested once again in this game as well, as Houston will be desperately clinging on to their own CFP hope over the next few weeks. In a game that could see Lagway finish his season with the Bears in a positive light, I'm predicting that Lagway uses his legs to score the go-ahead touchdown.



Final Score Prediction: Baylor 27 - Houston 17

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