Social Media Reacts to Baylor Head Coach Dave Aranda Being Fired
In this story:
The straw that broke the camel's back finally came with the 25-24 loss to Kansas on Saturday. Dave Aranda has been fired as head coach of the Baylor Bears after a 40-40 record in his seventh season. Former coach Aranda started the season on the hot seat and did himself no favors in an opening loss to Auburn.
However, Aranda built a small case for himself over the next few weeks as Baylor would win the next four games in a row, but after consecutive losses to (and lackluster offensive performances against) TCU and Kansas, it was finally time to part ways.
Successful or Not at Baylor, Dave Aranda was a Good Person
The statement by A.D. Doug McNamee sums it up nicely here. Dave Aranda wasn't fired because he was a hothead who threw chairs or was a jerk who nobody could stand, it came down to his lack of successes on the field. After Jayden McGowan mentioned that it seemed like there was complacency during the bye week, Aranda's lack of leadership and coaching was called into question as "complacent" isn't ever excusable as a team. Especially in his seventh year, Dave Aranda knew better.
RG3 Was a Fan
Though their times at Baylor were separate from one another, once a Bear - always a Bear.
Money Matters
Dave Aranda may no longer be the head coach of the Bears, but he was contracted until 2029 and will be owed $12 million as he's bought out of his contract. A financial blow that the Bears will have to absorb, eat, and still expect their new hire (whoever that ends up being) to be able to work around.
2021 was Magical
12 wins, a Big 12 Championship, a season ending bowl game victory; Baylor in 2021 had one of their best seasons ever. Not even "arguably," that's how good of a season it was. The memories remain, but the truth of the matter is that it's not 2021 anymore, and Baylor hasn't seen that level of success since.
Some Spin the Narrative
I'll be honest that I've been guilty of the very thing that's being claimed here. I stand by my statements though, DJ Lagway has immense potential and has the size, strength, and speed to be a versatile threat of a quarterback. Ultimately this season is going to end up as one big mess of "what could have been?" due to DJ Lagway's injury in the first game of the season and now with Dave Aranda's firing.
The News Spreads and Word Gets Around
They Say Things Come in Threes
Mike Locksley (Maryland) was fired Oct. 21st, Dave Doeren (NC State) was fired Oct. 24, and now Dave Aranda fired on Oct. 25th.
Dave Aranda is Still a Desirable Hire
His successes or failures as Baylor's head coach aside, Dave Aranda has been a national champion before. Serving as the defensive coordinator on the 2019 LSU national championship team, Aranda has always been a fantastic defensive mind.
Who is Going to Replace Dave Aranda as Head Coach?
Currently DC Joe Klanderman is acting as interim head coach for the foreseeable future. But who will be the next full-time head coach for the Bears? Across social media is asked very similar questions. We've provided our top options in an article published earlier today, click here.
Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news
Brad is a writer and contributes to the Baylor Bears on SI, with aspirations to share his own unique thoughts and perspectives with fans. Whether through the facts and figures of the past or the untold potential and triumphs of the future, sports have always been a large influence on Brad's storytelling and life overall. His inspiration to write began while watching sports when he first noticed the highs and lows of each game, each quarter, each play; there's a story in each of them worth telling, and he wanted to tell them.Follow TheBradTeague