Social Media Reacts to Baylor Head Coach Dave Aranda Being Fired

The straw that broke the camel's back finally came with the 25-24 loss to Kansas on Saturday. Dave Aranda has been fired as head coach of the Baylor Bears after a 40-40 record in his seventh season. Former coach Aranda started the season on the hot seat and did himself no favors in an opening loss to Auburn.

However, Aranda built a small case for himself over the next few weeks as Baylor would win the next four games in a row, but after consecutive losses to (and lackluster offensive performances against) TCU and Kansas, it was finally time to part ways.

Successful or Not at Baylor, Dave Aranda was a Good Person

A message from Baylor AD Doug McNamee. pic.twitter.com/nxsJEtlMYG — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) October 25, 2026

The statement by A.D. Doug McNamee sums it up nicely here. Dave Aranda wasn't fired because he was a hothead who threw chairs or was a jerk who nobody could stand, it came down to his lack of successes on the field. After Jayden McGowan mentioned that it seemed like there was complacency during the bye week, Aranda's lack of leadership and coaching was called into question as "complacent" isn't ever excusable as a team. Especially in his seventh year, Dave Aranda knew better.

Baylor fired Dave Aranda.



Loved him as a person but outside of the big 12 championship we just haven’t been good.



All love to him and wish him the best. pic.twitter.com/G2A0cKBQHe — Capt. Moon (@HLMoonIt) October 25, 2026

RG3 Was a Fan

Dave Aranda is a great man and one of the best people I have had the pleasure of getting to know. It didn’t work out at Baylor, but he will always have a friend, brother and supporter in me. Love ya Coach 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/jPejBzyzE4 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 25, 2026

Though their times at Baylor were separate from one another, once a Bear - always a Bear.

Money Matters

Dave Aranda may no longer be the head coach of the Bears, but he was contracted until 2029 and will be owed $12 million as he's bought out of his contract. A financial blow that the Bears will have to absorb, eat, and still expect their new hire (whoever that ends up being) to be able to work around.

We’ve got another one.



Last night I mentioned we were putting together a look at Dave Doeren’s firing at NC State and the business behind it.



Now Baylor has fired Dave Aranda, so we’re adding him to the mix for tonight.



Two major coaching changes in one weekend, and some very… pic.twitter.com/DPqPbQHbc3 — Agent Confidential™ | Mike Chaudron (@fauxjimmysexton) October 25, 2026

2021 was Magical

12 wins, a Big 12 Championship, a season ending bowl game victory; Baylor in 2021 had one of their best seasons ever. Not even "arguably," that's how good of a season it was. The memories remain, but the truth of the matter is that it's not 2021 anymore, and Baylor hasn't seen that level of success since.

Baylor coach/former LSU DC Dave Aranda was briefly considered to be LSU’s coach late in 2021. Then Aranda beat Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss 21-7 in the Sugar Bowl to finish 12-2 - still Baylor’s best all-time record.https://t.co/2MoJKZZWMz — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 25, 2026

Some Spin the Narrative

I'll be honest that I've been guilty of the very thing that's being claimed here. I stand by my statements though, DJ Lagway has immense potential and has the size, strength, and speed to be a versatile threat of a quarterback. Ultimately this season is going to end up as one big mess of "what could have been?" due to DJ Lagway's injury in the first game of the season and now with Dave Aranda's firing.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda has been fired, which we normally wouldn’t care about except he and DJ Lagway’s camp spent the entire offseason trying to blame Florida fans for Lagway’s struggles in 2025.



Story below ⬇️https://t.co/ZHljY0y1gJ pic.twitter.com/twz5o0Zyl2 — Hail Florida Hail (@HailFloridaHail) October 25, 2026

The News Spreads and Word Gets Around

Baylor announces that Dave Aranda has been fired.



Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) October 25, 2026

Baylor has fired Dave Aranda after a 25-24 loss to Kansas. Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/CFeCwezdty — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) October 25, 2026

They Say Things Come in Threes

The third head coach fired this week



No head coaches had been fired until this week this season



First: Maryland

Second NC State

Now: Baylor



Dave Aranda won't be out of work for long https://t.co/hu1FmDghnk — The Orange One (@I_am_orange) October 25, 2026

Baylor has fired Dave Aranda, owing him a reported buyout of around $12M.



Here are all the head coaches fired so far this college football season ⬇️https://t.co/niJAw2sJ1h — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 25, 2026

Mike Locksley (Maryland) was fired Oct. 21st, Dave Doeren (NC State) was fired Oct. 24, and now Dave Aranda fired on Oct. 25th.

Dave Aranda is Still a Desirable Hire

Baylor fired Dave Aranda. I'd give him a ton to be our DC. — N!ck M!ller (@NickMillerrrrr) October 25, 2026

His successes or failures as Baylor's head coach aside, Dave Aranda has been a national champion before. Serving as the defensive coordinator on the 2019 LSU national championship team, Aranda has always been a fantastic defensive mind.

Who is Going to Replace Dave Aranda as Head Coach?

Currently DC Joe Klanderman is acting as interim head coach for the foreseeable future. But who will be the next full-time head coach for the Bears? Across social media is asked very similar questions. We've provided our top options in an article published earlier today, click here.

To replace the fired Dave Aranda, Baylor needs a proven head coach who’s shown he can coach at multiple levels like Curt Cignetti, Bob Chesney and Willie Fritz. They’ve excelled since finally getting an opportunity they worked so hard to get. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) October 25, 2026

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