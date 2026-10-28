Most Important Things Joe Klanderman Said in First Presser as Baylor's Interim Coach

Joe Klanderman had quite a bit to say during his first media availability on Monday. Speaking and taking answers for a half-hour, Klanderman provided more information than we could hope to cover in a single article. However, we have pulled some of the key things that Klanderman said and will provide our editorial takes on what they could mean moving forward.

Opening Statement

Sep 6, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman looks on during a timeout in the fourth quarter of a game against the Army Black Knights at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Klanderman: "....But I just felt like I was called to be here. I didn't have to leave Kansas State. I didn't have to leave the comfort that I was in. I had a routine. I had friends. I had all the things that everybody craves. And I just felt like I needed to get out of that circle somehow.

"I needed to get uncomfortable, and I needed to grow. And when this opportunity presented itself through coach Aranda, just something inside of me felt like this was right, to be here in Waco, to be at Baylor. And here we are today. So crazy how things work out. So I wish him the best moving forward, because I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him...."

Our Take: Sometimes it's worth it to take a risk and a chance in life, Joe Klanderman is a wonderful example of that. Obviously, everyone's story is unique, but Klanderman's has seen him at a few different schools and have success with each one. He'll admit later on during the presser that he's had a few coaching jobs throughout the years that he would have happily completed his career and retired after doing.

On Hearing About Dave Aranda's Firing

Oct 24, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda reacts during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Klanderman: "It's interesting, the player reaction. We met yesterday when the news broke, and it was kind of still, I think, a time of shock. It wasn't a lot of lead-in time. The announcement came out, and we were in the team meeting room suddenly. And I think that everybody at that time was still a little bit, I don't know. I don't want to use the word shaken, because I don't know if that's accurate. But just, you know, it was intense."

Our Take: No matter what time the news broke, that's an immediate shake-uo of the etch-a-sketch of what was the team's foundation. Speculation may have been what it was, but Aranda actually getting fired is a different beast than just having a coach on the hot seat. Countless questions have to be running through the minds of the players during this time, but most importantly may be "Who's going to be coaching next season? Am I going to be around next season?"

Klanderman's Goals

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Jaden Craig (1) is sacked by Baylor Bears defensive lineman Hosea Wheeler (0) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Klanderman: "I really promised Doug and Javon three things that I was going to try to do in my time here. Number one is I was going to try to provide a jolt of energy that I think this program desperately needs. I think the players need it. I think the staff needs it. I think the fan base needs it. I think the alumni need it. And I want to try to provide that.

"I want to try to be that spark in any way that I can, you know, through just who I am. I'm not going to be anything that I'm not. I'm always going to be very honest with you guys. I want to let you guys know up front that I want you guys to get what you want out of this program.

"And we're going to make ourselves accessible. We're going to make our staff accessible. We're going to make our players accessible, because this is Waco's team. This is Central Texas's team, and I want people to know about what's going on here. So I think that we're taking steps in that direction already, trying to provide a jolt of energy. "

Our Take: Klanderman is direct and to the point about his intentions here. Not one seemingly to mince words, Klanderman presents his "number one" with conviction in his voice. He's either said these exact words before, meant every single one of them, or both.

Klanderman Point No. 2

Sep 12, 2015; Waco, TX, USA; The "Baylor Line" runs across the field prior to a game between the Baylor Bears and Lamar Cardinals at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Klanderman: "Number two is I wanted to try to secure. There's a lot of work to be done this season, and we have goals this season, and heck, half the season is still left. And every goal that we had set in the preseason is still in front of us right now. And so we're going to work and attack every game, and we're going to move forward.

"But I also understand the nature of college football, and when something like this goes down, you better believe the sharks are circling. And so I want to try to secure for the future what could be a heck of a football team coming back in 2027. And so I want to try to get, A, stronger relationships built, B, you know, agreements in place or whatever to try to help this football team be in a stronger position next year, as I know that it can be."

Our Take: Klanderman isn't wrong here. Baylor still has the potential in their team to have a successful season, but also the exact kind of issues that can cause a lot of chaos come offseason time. Whether players will choose to leave through the portal due to Aranda's firing or if current commits decommit because of same is yet to be seen, given how recent these events happen to be.

Klanderman Plan No. 3

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; The Baylor Bears cheerleaders perform during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Klanderman: "And then third, I want to try to find some measure of complementary football so that we can win some dang games around here. And, you know, I think the definition of complementary football around here has been misinterpreted in my mind.

"You know, we kind of always define complementary football as the defense is going to play really good, and the offense is going to play really good, and we're going to kick the ball really good. It doesn't work like that. You know, sometimes one of those phases is struggling, and complementary football is how can the other phases pick that phase up.

"And, you know, the measure of a great team is that it's not the absence of pressure. It's, you know, that no one person or one unit or one anything has to bear that pressure alone. It's, you know, how can we balance that out through everybody and throughout the organization, and how can I take on as much of that through myself so that the players can go out there and play free, and that's my goal. So those are the three things that I promised. Those are the three things that I intend to deliver, and I'm excited about it."

Our Take: What Joe Klanderman has been able to do with the Bears defense this season has been nothing short of remarkable. Baylor has held every opponent (except most recently Kansas) under 20 points in every game this season with an average of 16, more than doubled their QB SK total from last season (12) already (27), and have either already bested or on pace to best every other major defensive stat category from last season.

Klanderman's defense has done its best effort to play complementary football this season. Always trying to pick up as much of the offense's slack as possible. For comparative purposes, in the recent game against Kansas, the Jayhawks offense ran 20 more plays than Baylor and that's a lot of added snaps and pressure to have to pick up to counter-balance.

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