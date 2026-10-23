Predicting Final Score of Baylor Bears vs. Kansas Jayhawks in Week 8
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It had appeared to be a new Baylor team. After a 5-7 season, Dave Aranda re-tooled the Bears' roster and hired Joe Klanderman to run the defense. Baylor got out to a 4-1 start, inches away from being undefeated. But, once again, Baylor got in its own way last weekend. The Bears' offense couldn't muster anything against TCU and the Bears lost to their bitter rivals.
Now, Baylor hits the road to take on Kansas. The Jayhawks are at the bottom of the Big 12 with Colorado and the Bears already took care of the Buffaloes. Aranda will have to get his team locked back in against Kansas and show that last week was just a mirage.
Here's how our staff sees the game going.
Trent Knoop
The biggest key in this game is Baylor's offensive line and how much room it makes for the runners and how much time it gives DJ Lagway to throw the ball. The Bears have enough running backs that someone can get rolling, and Lagway has the arm talent to make throws. This is actually a good bounce-back game for Dave Aranda's team, with Kansas not having any Big 12 wins this season.
The Bears' defense should hold its own. Quarterback Isaiah Marshall is a very good athlete and could challenge Baylor on the perimeter, but the Bears have been sound in the run game for the most part. I look for Lagway to bounce back and have a stronger game against a much weaker opponent and the Bears get back in the win column.
Final score: Baylor 31, Kansas 17
Jacob Haddadin
I think Baylor is the better team, but that didn't matter last week. Baylor's defense will once again dominate in this game, especially with Kansas dealing with injuries across their offensive line. The real question is will Baylor be able to run the ball? Kansas has been a weak run defense this year, letting up 220+ yards rushing in multiple games already. I think Baylor refocuses and wins against the Jayhawks in an ugly game.
Final score: Baylor 21, Kansas 13
Brad Teague
Baylor just got embarrassed by TCU at home, and the only thing that will help to ease the pain is going to be a dominant Bears victory over Kansas. They aren't favored by much heading into this game; but they are, in fact, favored. The O-line of the Bears remains a question mark, but the other talent on the offensive side of the ball has shown that they can make plays when provided the opportunity.
Whether it's another big run or a deep completion that goes for a touchdown, Baylor has to start strong. Multiple games in a row now have started out with a three-and-out by the offense, and that absolutely has to change against Kansas. The Bears are going to need to move the ball down the field early and often.
I fully expect the defense to once again stand tall, as they'll be hunting for more QB Sacks and TFLs against dual-threat quarterback Isaiah Marshall. Devon Jordon, Micah Gifford, and the rest of the Bears secondary will be practically begging Marshall to throw in their direction as all are hungry for another interception on the season.
Whether it's Gavin Freeman having another 10+ catch 100+ yard day, one (or more) of the tailbacks finally breaking the 100+ yard game mark individually, or DJ Lagway having more time in the pocket and showing that he can be accurate when provided the necessary time, I expect Baylor to win this game handily.
Baylor's defense should shine, and their offense should be able to capitalize on the opportunities provided them. Just like with Colorado and ASU from earlier in the year, Kansas just gets outclassed in this one.
Final score: Baylor 38, Kansas 10
Blake Hollingsworth
This has the makings of a close, relatively low-scoring game, with Baylor’s defensive front facing a tough test against Kansas’ rushing attack. The Bears’ offensive line remains a concern after its struggles against TCU, but Kansas’ vulnerable run defense should provide more opportunities to move the ball. I expect this one to come down to the fourth quarter, with Baylor doing just enough to bounce back from last week’s loss.
Final score: Baylor 24, Kansas 21
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Trent is the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI and also serves as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines on SI. His work has additionally been featured on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow TrentKnoop
Blake Hollingsworth is a Baylor University graduate who began covering sports with the Baylor Roundup yearbook, where he wrote about Baylor athletics. He later worked as a reporter for the Waco Tribune-Herald, covering breaking news and enterprise stories. A lifelong sports fan, Blake enjoys telling in-depth stories that give fans greater insight into the teams and athletes they follow.
Brad is a writer and contributes to the Baylor Bears on SI, with aspirations to share his own unique thoughts and perspectives with fans. Whether through the facts and figures of the past or the untold potential and triumphs of the future, sports have always been a large influence on Brad's storytelling and life overall. His inspiration to write began while watching sports when he first noticed the highs and lows of each game, each quarter, each play; there's a story in each of them worth telling, and he wanted to tell them.Follow TheBradTeague
Jacob is a contributor for Baylor Bears On SI. A lifelong sports fan, he started writing game reactions and opinion pieces during Baylor football and basketball seasons, turning that hobby into a growing presence in sports media. He brings an authentic, fan-driven voice to his work and is excited to keep building his voice and breaking down the topics Baylor fans are talking about every day.Follow JacobHaddadinU