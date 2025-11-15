Robert Griffin III reacts as Mack Rhoades’ news sends shockwaves through Baylor
Robert Griffin III has seen Baylor weather plenty of storms. But the school’s only Heisman Trophy winner made it clear Thursday’s news hit differently. Moments after athletic director Mack Rhoades announced he was taking a leave of absence due to “personal reasons,” Griffin posted a short but telling message on X: “My Baylor Bears can’t catch a break man.”
The reaction summed up a day that rattled Baylor athletics and reverberated nationally. According to Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger, Baylor was informed of new allegations involving Rhoades—ones separate from the reported Sept. 20 confrontation Rhoades had with tight end Michael Trigg and an assistant coach during the Bears’ home loss to Arizona State. Importantly, Dellenger also reported the new allegations “do not involve Title IX or any direct interaction with a Baylor athlete.”
Still, the implications were immediate. Rhoades stepped down from his role as chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee, prompting an urgent leadership shuffle. As reported by NBC Sports’ Nicole Auerbach, Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek was appointed as the new CFP chair for the remainder of the 2025 season. The Big 12 also recommended Utah AD Mark Harlan to help fill Rhoades’ absence.
Baylor later issued its own statement, declining further comment beyond confirming Rhoades’ decision and noting the leave began on Nov. 12.
For Baylor, the timing couldn’t be more disruptive. The Bears sit at 5–4 with bowl positioning on the line and a locker room that has already navigated its share of headlines this fall. Earlier in the week, head coach Dave Aranda was asked about the previous investigation into Rhoades' interaction with Trigg.
“That’s an HR deal, that’s above my pay grade,” Aranda said. “The team is in a good spot, energy-wise, in a good spot, focus-wise. It’s going to take our best to put up a fight.”
Rhoades has led Baylor athletics since 2016, overseeing Big 12 titles in football and men’s basketball, the program’s first men’s basketball national championship, and major university-wide facility upgrades. His absence will be felt across every sport—both administratively and operationally.
That’s partly why Griffin’s reaction carried so much weight. The former Baylor quarterback remains deeply tied to the program where he set school records for passing yards (4,293), passing touchdowns (37), and total offense during his 2011 Heisman season. Even now, as an analyst for Fox Sports, Griffin rarely hesitates to advocate for Baylor’s success.
Other prominent figures shared support as well. Men’s basketball coach Scott Drew called Rhoades “family” and said he was “praying for him.” Yet across the internet, the news sparked uncertainty, curiosity, and in many cases, frustration—especially as Baylor becomes part of another national storyline it didn’t ask for.
The developments add to what has already been a turbulent fall in Waco. Offensive line coach Mason Miller recently parted ways with the program, another move Aranda labeled a “personal matter.”
For now, Baylor moves forward without its athletic director and without clear answers as an investigation unfolds. And as Griffin’s eight-word reaction captured, this latest chapter arrives at a moment when the Bears can least afford another distraction.
What happens next will shape not only Baylor’s immediate stability, but the future of its athletic department—and the College Football Playoff—well beyond this season.