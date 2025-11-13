Baylor AD Mack Rhoades takes leave of absence following new allegations
Baylor's Athletic Director Mack Rhoades will be taking a leave of absence, according to Yahoo's Ross Dellenger. He is also expected to step down as the chair of the College Football Playoff committee, according to ESPN's Heather Dinich.
“Baylor Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades is on a leave of absence for personal reasons, effective November 12,” Baylor’s statement read, per On3‘sPete Nakos. “The University will decline to comment further at this time.”
The move comes days after reports hit sharing news of Rhoades' sideline interaction with Baylor's star TE Michael Trigg.
Outkick was the first on the story, and the incident took place during Baylor's home game against Arizona State. Back on Sept. 20, Rhoades exchanged unpleasantries with Trigg -- as the ball was being kicked off. Rhoades not only used vulgar language, but sources said he put his hands on Trigg.
Why?
Trigg was wearing a yellow long-sleeved shirt under his uniform.
"What the f*** are you wearing that yellow shirt for," Rhoades reportedly asked Trigg. Assistant coaches had to calm Trigg down as he was running onto the field, per the report. But Trigg would go on to catch a pair of TD passes in the game.
However, it didn't end there. After the game, as the Baylor players and coaches were greeting fans and family members, Rhoades displayed more inappropriate behavior. Rhoades inexplicably walked up behind an assistant coach and grabbed him by the arm and neck area and began berating the coach. This physical and verbal assault was witnessed by several members of the team staff, as well as family members.
But there might be more than just this incident
While the Trigg incident is the big one, according to a later tweet from Dellenger, there is other allegations Baylor is looking into on Rhoades that are unrelated to Trigg. The new allegations do not involve Title IX, per a source of Dellenger's.
Baylor Bears on SI will continue to monitor the story as more information comes out.