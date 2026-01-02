Baylor targets JUCO star lineman Kaden Briggs to rebuild defensive line

The Baylor Bears are continuing to reshape their defensive front for 2026, extending a scholarship offer to three-star JUCO defensive lineman Kaden Briggs as the program works to offset significant losses along the line through the transfer portal.

Briggs, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound defender originally from Louisville, Kentucky, has quickly emerged as one of the more active junior-college prospects on the market. The Baylor offer adds to a growing list that now exceeds 20 programs, including West Virginia, Arkansas, Louisville, and several other Power Four contenders. The timing is notable. Baylor’s defensive line has been one of the hardest-hit position groups since the conclusion of the 2025 season, making immediate reinforcements a priority.

Interest in JUCO DL Kaden Briggs (@kaden2briggs) is heating up.



The 3⭐️ DL has received multiple offers and interest from the following schools:



West Virginia

Arkansas

Louisville

North Texas

Washington State

Hawaii

Western Michigan

Eastern Michigan

Kennesaw State

Georgia State… pic.twitter.com/kM5v2GAhgk — Nilson Sports (@nilsonsports) December 2, 2025

A JUCO profile built on disruption

Briggs’ most recent and complete production came during the 2025 season at Holmes Community College, where he flashed the kind of backfield impact Baylor is searching for. He finished the year with 21 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks, numbers that place him among the more disruptive JUCO interior/edge hybrids in the cycle. He also added three pass breakups and a forced fumble, underscoring versatility and active hands at the point of attack.

That jump in production followed a shorter 2024 stint at Highland Community College in Kansas, where Briggs appeared in three games and still managed to post two sacks, two tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. While the sample size was limited, the efficiency stood out. Nearly a sack per game and consistent penetration helped set the stage for his breakout season at Holmes and elevated his national JUCO profile.

Oct 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda works the sideline during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Recruiting services list Briggs as a three-star JUCO prospect with a grade around 0.8000, placing him inside the national top 200 junior-college players and among the top defensive linemen at his level. His frame and background suggest flexibility as either an interior disruptor or a strong-side edge, a trait that aligns with modern Big 12 defensive needs.

Context inside Baylor’s defensive rebuild

Baylor’s interest becomes clearer when viewed against its recent attrition. Since the end of the 2025 campaign, the Bears have seen at least five scholarship defensive linemen or edge players enter the portal. That group includes rotational interior pieces and, more notably, edge rushers who were projected to play significant roles moving forward. The cumulative effect has left both the interior and edge rooms thinner in proven snaps and experience.

Offering Briggs signals a targeted approach. JUCO defenders often provide a middle ground between freshmen development and veteran portal additions, bringing physical maturity and immediate competition to the depth chart. With a new defensive coordinator overseeing the rebuild, Baylor appears intent on adding multiple bodies capable of contributing early rather than relying solely on long-term projections.

Nov 11, 2023; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda looks on during the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Briggs is not a finished product, but his recent Holmes CC production, multi-school experience, and growing offer list suggest upward momentum. For Baylor, the offer represents more than a single recruitment. It reflects a broader effort to stabilize and retool a defensive line that will be central to the Bears’ trajectory in 2026.

More From Baylor On SI