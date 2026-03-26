As Sawyer Robertson gets ready for the NFL Draft, reporters wanted to get his thoughts on incoming starting quarterback DJ Lagway. The buzz about Lagway hasn't dropped in the slightest, and Sawyer's comments certify why.

Great athlete, Even better Person

In every interview or discussion I've seen, people have nothing but positive things to say about Lagway. Everything from his demeanor, his heart, the way he goes about approaching everything in life, on and off the field. Everything said about this guy just makes it feel like maybe leaving Florida to go to school in a more focused and better system, will only help this kid grow and prosper.

Sawyer mentioned how he got to see Lagway and talk to him while being back in Waco, saying, "he’s an incredible human being. I’m really looking forward to watching him .... He seems like he’s doing great and loves it here. ... I wish him the best of luck". Sawyer is offering to help Lagway whenever he can.

All of this is great for Lagway, from staying with his teammate for a few weeks, meeting Robertson, and getting insight from a guy who balled out last year. I think all of this can only make Lagway have a stronger season than his last two at Florida. And maybe a bold take, but he can easily take Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, with the rebuilt o-line, familiar weapons on offense, and Aranda giving up playcalling. Other than an unfamiliar teammate, nothing is holding Lagway back.

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) walks on the field during Gator Walk before a game against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Expectation Drives, How will Lagway handle it?

Any top ten prospect out of high school is going to be expected the world out of them within their first year; Lagway was no different. Starting in the ninth game of his freshman season, facing multiple great teams such as LSU, Ole Miss, and Tulane. In those three games, Lagway had over 711 yards with four touchdowns on a 57.2 completion rate.



Last year was probably one of Florida's toughest schedules ever, playing over seven ranked teams and two playoff teams. Lagway had his struggles at times this year, but so did the receiver at Florida, so I don't fully blame Lagway for some of these rough games. Like the five pick game against LSU, and throwing three interceptions and getting derailed by Kentucky 38-7 back in November.

Florida had a flawed system on offense and team building, and it's clear that Lagway could feel the difference just being in Waco for a few weeks. He looks happier, more focused, and a million times more confident to have a bounce-back season, which I know this top-caliber prospect deserves to have.