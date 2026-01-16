Florida tight end visits Baylor, Reunites with DJ Lagway

Tony Livingston, a tight end transfer from the Florida Gators, was on campus in Waco Thursday, January 15th, as the Bears continue to evaluate portal options ahead of the 2026 season. Livingston brings valuable Power Four experience to the table, but what makes this visit particularly intriguing is his prior connection with Baylor’s new quarterback. Livingston spent two seasons playing alongside DJ Lagway at Florida, developing on-field chemistry that could translate quickly if the two were reunited in Waco.

With Baylor reshaping its offensive identity around Lagway, surrounding him with familiar and trusted pieces has been a clear priority this portal cycle. At Florida, Livingston appeared in a rotational role across multiple seasons, finishing the 2025 campaign with 11 receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Over his collegiate career, he totaled 23 catches for 232 yards and four scores, numbers that don’t jump off the page but reflect his usage within a crowded SEC tight end room. Livingston was often asked to do the dirty work, blocking, motioning across formations, and serving as a decoy rather than being featured as a primary target.

That versatility is exactly what Baylor may be searching for following the departure of Michael Trigg, who recently declared for the NFL Draft. Trigg served as a flexible piece in Baylor’s offense, lining up in-line, wide, and in the slot to cause havoc on opposition defenses. Livingston fits a similar mold schematically, offering the ability to stay on the field in multiple personnel groupings and scenarios.

Standing at roughly 6-foot-4 and over 250 pounds, Livingston possesses the size and frame to contribute immediately as a blocker while still offering pass-catching upside. His background includes transitioning into expanded offensive responsibilities, a trait that Baylor’s staff and tight ends coach Jarret Anderson have historically valued at the tight end position.

Reuniting DJ Lagway with a familiar target could accelerate the offense's ability to start fast and can provide stability at a position undergoing turnover. As the portal window progresses, Livingston is a name worth monitoring closely as Baylor looks to round out its offensive core for the 2026 season.

