Everything Baylor Fans Need to Know From Pro Day 2026

Baylor welcomed Sawyer Robertson, Michael Trigg, and Ashtyn Hawkins, along with dozens of NFL scouts, to the Allison Indoor Facility in Waco for its Pro Day.

Athletes participated in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, shuttle, and bench press and drilled at their respective positions with eyes from almost every NFL team on them.

Kole Wilson and Omar Aigbedion Shine

Teammates said Kole Wilson earned himself some money over the afternoon; the wide receiver made a statement with a 38" vertical, a 10'9" broad, and improved his 40-yard dash to around 4.35 seconds.

While Wilson isn't on many draft boards, he had a fantastic day. He explained how he felt like he "showed great explosiveness," which is key for undersized wideouts like Wilson.

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Omar Aigbedion also had an impressive day, and he said he feels like he "has been really slept on" during the recruiting process.

Aigbedion had a stellar performance on the bench press, one that would have ranked 2nd among offensive linemen at the NFL combine.

Omar said NFL teams "would be getting a player that never quits," and even though he was nursing a quad injury, he left it all out on the field during pro day.

End of an era

Today was likely the last time quarterback Sawyer Robertson will connect with his targets in Michael Trigg, Ashtyn Hawkins, Kole Wilson, and Kobe Prentice, and it was a treat to watch.

Sawyer Robertson connects with Kole Wilson 🎯 pic.twitter.com/M5w9rfkklT — Bennett Parker (@bennettpBU) March 23, 2026

"We were trying to make the best of the opportunity," said Trigg when asked about his final routes with Sawyer. "Hopefully not, but we definitely had that conversation."

While Baylor football is ready for a new look, Waco will miss these seniors who have given some fantastic moments to fans.

Robertson talks draft hopes and DJ Lagway

Robertson says he "plans on playing this game for a long time" and "feels like he has good relationships with [NFL] teams right now," even after the combine "wasn't as good as he wanted it to be."

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He praised his receivers for a stronger performance during Pro Day. "They make my life look so easy."

"No matter how long it takes at the next level, whether it's the first year or year seven, whenever that opportunity comes, I'm going to make the most of it," said Robertson when asked about thoughts surrounding the draft "regardless of whether I get drafted high, drafted low, or drafted at all."

Robertson also talked about his meeting with new Baylor signal caller DJ Lagway. "He is a great individual; it seems like he loves it here," said Sawyer.

They talked about the offense, the team, and Baylor as a school in their short meeting. Robertson is passing the torch to Lagway and only had good things to say about the Florida transfer.