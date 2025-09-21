SicEm nation reacts to the heart breaking loss to Arizona State
Baylor came up short last night in Waco as they lost in a very close game 27-24 that came down to a last second field goal by Arizona State to send Baylor to a record of 2-2. The Bears showed a lot of fight and showed that they can play with just about anybody in the Big-12 as ASU are the defending conference champs. This team played with urgency and came out fighting and kept the game close from start to finish.
Offensively, they showed a lot of potential to make a run for the conference championship if they can play their cards right for the rest of the season and could use some help with other teams losing. Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson threw for 250 yards and 3 passing touchdowns along with 1 pick. Running back Bryson Washington had himself another big day with 111 yards on the ground rushing for 6.4 yards per carry. Tight End Michael Trigg was the leading receiver for Baylor with 71 yards and had 5 receptions.
Defensively, the Bears LB Keaton Thomas led the way again for Baylor with 8 tackles, safety Devyn Bobby was right next to him with 7 total tackles. The Bears battled really hard against the Sun Devils, this was one of the games on Baylor's schedule that was circled to be one of the toughest out of the first 4 games of the 2025 season after opening the season against Auburn. Tackling from the defensive backs is still something that they will need to continue to work on as the season gets deeper.
The loss stings, but it offers a lot of encouragement to use this to become stronger as a team and continue to fight together to the very end. Young players stepped up in big-time situations, cleaning up, putting themselves into bad situations will become better as the season comes along.
Here are some of Baylor Nation as they react with a mixture of frustration, pride, and optimism. They seem to be a bit frustrated with how things have turned out in big games this early in the season in Waco. Baylor is on the road next week against an Oklahoma State team that's on the possible verge of their Head Coach being on the hot seat after losing to Tulsa Saturday afternoon.