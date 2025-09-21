Inside The Bears

Baylor falls to 2-2 after heartbreaker vs. Arizona State

The Baylor Bears fell to 2-2 after losing their Big 12 opener.

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) runs the ball after a catch for a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
The Baylor Bears dropped their first game of conference play after losing to a game-winning field goal by the Arizona State Sun Devils. In what was expected to be a high-scoring affair, the two high-powered offenses would go under the 59.5 projected point total, with the final score being Arizona State 27, Baylor 24.

Baylor Bears Scoring

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Bryson Washington (7) carries the ball as Arizona State Sun Devils safety Adrian Wilson (6) defends during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

K Connor Hawkins - 53-yard field goal

After fumbling on their first drive, the Bears' offense responds with an 11-play 52-yard drive that ends with a 53-yard field goal from kicker Connor Hawkins. 3-3 tie.

QB Sawyer Robertson to WR Kole Wilson - 8-yard passing touchdown

Baylor's offense will get its first touchdown of the day in the second quarter after a 7-play 73-yard drive is capped off by an 8-yard passing touchdown from Sawyer Robertson to Kole Wilson. 10-10 tie.

QB Sawyer Roberton to TE Michael Trigg - 1-yard passing touchdown

The Bears take their first lead of the night by capping off a 10-play 75-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown reception by tight end Michael Trigg. After initially getting contacted short, Trigg would reach over the line for the score. 17-16 Baylor lead.

QB Sawyer Roberton to TE Michael Trigg - 33-yard passing touchdown

Sawyer Robertson hits Michael Trigg for a second touchdown connection, on a 33-yard touchdown reception with less than two minutes remaining to tie the game. 24-24 tie.

Baylor Bears Team Stats

  • Total yards: 358
  • Passing: 25/39, 251 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT
  • Rushing: 23 ATT, 107 YDS, 0 TD, 4.7 YPR
  • Third down efficiency: 5/12
  • Fourth down efficiency: 2/3
  • Pass defense: 22/32, 221 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INT
  • Run defense: 48 ATT, 179 YDS, 1 TD, 3.7 YPR
  • Penalties: 7-87 YDS

Baylor Bears Player Stats

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) looks to pass as Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Elijah O'Neal (9) defends during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

QB Sawyer Robertson: 25/39, 251 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT
RB Bryson Washington: 17 ATT, 111 YDS, 6.5 YPR
WR Josh Cameron: 6 REC, 65 YDS, 2 FUM
WR Kole Wilson: 2 REC, 16 YDS, 1 TD, 2 KR, 55 YDS
TE Michael Triggs: 5 REC, 71 YDS, 2 TD
DL Jackie Marshall: 7 TOT, 1 Sack, 2 TFL
S Devyn Bobby: 7 TOT, 0.5 TFL
LB Keaton Thomas: 7 TOT, 0.5 TFL

Next matchup: @ Oklahoma State

To continue conference play, Baylor will travel to Oklahoma State to take on the 1-2 Cowboys who are coming off of an upset loss to Tulsa. After a disappointing loss, the Bears will get the chance to take on a struggling opponent to get back on track in Big 12 play.

