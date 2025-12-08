Social media reaction to astonishing decision by Baylor on bowl bid
In a college football world that is ever-evolving, one thing that has remained constant is a system of post-season games as old as the forward pass-bowl games.
At the very least, bowl games give college football fans a chance to see their favorite group of gridiron warriors battle it out one last time before the sports calendar switches to full-on basketball and later baseball.
But when bowl bids went out on Sunday, the Birmingham Bowl had trouble finding an opponent for one of their contestants, Georgia Southern (6-6). As it happens, Baylor was in the mix of teams to be that opponent despite their 5-7 record. As of this writing, that opponent will now be Appalachian State (5-7), according to Brett McMurphy of On3.
No thanks!
In a post on X also by Brett McMurphy, as many as seven teams with identical 5-7 records had declined the invitation to play in any bowl games: Baylor, Florida State, UCF, Auburn, Rutgers, Temple and Kansas all declined post-season play.
In a X post circulating around social media, Baylor University put out a statement regarding the decision to opt out of a bowl bid,
Other teams have opted out of bowl games as well, most notably Notre Dame. After being left out of the College Football Playoff with a 10-2 record behind a 10-3 Alabama, the Fighting Irish have opted not to play in a bowl game.
In the Big 12 Conference, both Iowa State and Kansas State also declined bowl bids. Both teams will now fork over $500,000 fines imposed by the conference. It is presumed that Baylor will have to hand over a half million dollars as well.
But that could have been avoided with a simple RSVP to a bowl game and a bowl game payout with a Happy Gilmore-size check.
Shock and awful
Bears fans are up in arms about this decision. Baylor is in final discussions and have all but hired a new athletic director in Doug McNamee. Whether McNamee or Baylor President Linda Livingstone, or both, made this decision, it projects an aura of weakness and poor leadership onto a football program that already is perceived to have both.
In early November, Baylor football coach Dave Aranda was publicly given the thumbs up by Livingstone and retained as head football coach for the 2026 season. Under Aranda, the Bears finished the 2025 campaign on a three-game losing streak. A bowl game gives this team extra practices plus game action for the 2026 players, an opportunity to evaluate players ahead of the upcoming spring practice.
Baylor could have been practicing for Georgia Southern right now if the the players were consulted about potentially playing in a bowl game. To a man, they would have collectively shouted to the mountain tops in agreement to play the game. That's what football players do.
However, it appears that the love of football has fallen out of love. Administrative forces away from the sidelines have made a potentially $500,000 decision that has placed Baylor on the wrong side of football history.
