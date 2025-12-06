3 Keys to Baylor Basketball defeating Memphis
The Baylor Bears basketball team has been rolling to start their 2025-2026 season, and with the non-conference schedule coming to a close shortly, the Bears need to find ways to win their last couple of games before Big 12 conference play begins. Next on the schedule is the Memphis Tigers and head coach Penny Hardaway.
The Tigers currently sit at a record of 3-4, putting them toward the middle of the AAC. With that being said, this is not a Memphis team that Baylor should overlook, and it has some talent on their roster. One player in particular who stands out for Memphis is senior guard Dug McDaniel, who, prior to being with the Tigers, spent time with the University of Michigan and Kansas State.
With that being said, the Bears have the talent on their roster and the tools necessary to come away with this game. Below, I list three potential keys for the game that could help Baylor come away from this game with a convincing win:
1. Force Turnovers
Through the first couple of games of the 2026 season, the Bears' offense has been playing incredibly fast, at times leaving this team prone to turnovers. However, the Tigers have also had a turnover problem throughout the beginning of their season. If the Bears' defense can find a way to force a couple of turnovers, providing their offense with extra possessions could propel them to victory.
2. Exploit Mismatches
This Baylor team has got some length, with their point guard Obi Agbim standing at six foot three, and their starting shooting guard Cameron Carr standing at six foot five. The Tigers' starting point guard, Dug McDaniel, only stands at a mere five feet eleven. If the Baylor guards can use their size to their advantage, they can exploit their matchups and open up the field for their front court to dominate.
3. Efficient Scoring on Offense
Lastly, the Bears this season have played with speed, and are currently as a team averaging around 90 points per gam. Led by Tennessee transfer Cameron Carr and five-star freshman Tounde Yessoufou, the Bears' offensive firepower is impressive. If the Bears can play their brand of basketball, it will be difficult for the Tigers, and most teams in the nation, for that matter, to keep up.
More From Baylor On SI:
- Former Baylor star VJ Edgecombe, others impress early in NBA’s opening week
- Expectations set: Analyzing Baylor basketball's spots in the AP Preseason Poll
- Baylor basketball's NCAA NET ranking is a mystery
- Baylor football at risk of losing another prized commitment
- Baylor makes college basketball insider's top 45 after Week 1 of the 2025-2026 season