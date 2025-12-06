Inside The Bears

3 Keys to Baylor Basketball defeating Memphis

What Baylor must do to defeat the Tigers

Joshua Abraham

St. John's Red Storm forward Bryce Hopkins (23) dunks the ball against the Baylor Bears in a 2025 Players Era Festival group play game at Michelob Ultra Arena
St. John's Red Storm forward Bryce Hopkins (23) dunks the ball against the Baylor Bears in a 2025 Players Era Festival group play game at Michelob Ultra Arena / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baylor Bears basketball team has been rolling to start their 2025-2026 season, and with the non-conference schedule coming to a close shortly, the Bears need to find ways to win their last couple of games before Big 12 conference play begins. Next on the schedule is the Memphis Tigers and head coach Penny Hardaway.

The Tigers currently sit at a record of 3-4, putting them toward the middle of the AAC. With that being said, this is not a Memphis team that Baylor should overlook, and it has some talent on their roster. One player in particular who stands out for Memphis is senior guard Dug McDaniel, who, prior to being with the Tigers, spent time with the University of Michigan and Kansas State.

With that being said, the Bears have the talent on their roster and the tools necessary to come away with this game. Below, I list three potential keys for the game that could help Baylor come away from this game with a convincing win:

guard Drew Perry
Baylor Bears guard Drew Perry (3) scores a free-throw against the Sacramento State Hornets during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

1. Force Turnovers

Through the first couple of games of the 2026 season, the Bears' offense has been playing incredibly fast, at times leaving this team prone to turnovers. However, the Tigers have also had a turnover problem throughout the beginning of their season. If the Bears' defense can find a way to force a couple of turnovers, providing their offense with extra possessions could propel them to victory.

2. Exploit Mismatches

This Baylor team has got some length, with their point guard Obi Agbim standing at six foot three, and their starting shooting guard Cameron Carr standing at six foot five. The Tigers' starting point guard, Dug McDaniel, only stands at a mere five feet eleven. If the Baylor guards can use their size to their advantage, they can exploit their matchups and open up the field for their front court to dominate.

guard Michael Rataj
Baylor Bears guard Michael Rataj (12) scores a basket against the Sacramento State Hornets during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

3. Efficient Scoring on Offense

Lastly, the Bears this season have played with speed, and are currently as a team averaging around 90 points per gam. Led by Tennessee transfer Cameron Carr and five-star freshman Tounde Yessoufou, the Bears' offensive firepower is impressive. If the Bears can play their brand of basketball, it will be difficult for the Tigers, and most teams in the nation, for that matter, to keep up.

More From Baylor On SI:

Published
Joshua Abraham
JOSHUA ABRAHAM

Josh started covering Baylor athletics in July 2025. Prior to Baylor Bears on SI, he worked as an intern for TheMichiganInsider at 247Sports. Josh graduated from the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor, with a bachelor’s degree in economics, where his passion for collegiate athletics continued to grow after attending his first game in The Big House. Combining his analytical background and his affinity for collegiate sports, Josh enjoys providing his unique perspective on the shifting dynamic equilibrium of the collegiate athletics landscape. When not watching sports, Josh enjoys cooking a nice meal, running, and traveling to new places with his friends and family.

Home/Basketball