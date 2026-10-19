Texas Tech Shows Baylor Football How It Must Defend Red Raiders Later This Season

DJ Lagway and Baylor had great success through the air against ASU in their Week 5 matchup with Lagway torching the Sun Devils' defense for 306 yards and 5 total touchdowns (4 pass, 1 run). Texas Tech's QB Will Hammond had similar success as he was able to pick apart ASU's defense as well. The score at halftime was 43-10 in favor of the Red Raiders, and even though ASU would tighten up on defense in the second half, the Sun Devils would ultimately lose the game 53-25.

J'Koby Williams is Dangerous

Texas Tech's J'Koby Williams runs for a touchdown against Arizona State during a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at Galaxy Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Able to run seemingly at will against ASU, Texas Tech's J'Koby Williams routinely found gaps in the Sun Devil defense for large gains. Texas Tech remaining undefeated was certainly helped out by Williams' running. Baylor has been effective at stuffing the run this season, only allowing TCU 33 rushing yards in their recent game.

The Red Raider Defense Smothered ASU's Offense

Oct 17, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Ben Roberts (13) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Able to keep near constant pressure on ASU's QBs Cutter Boley and Mikey Keene, Texas Tech's defense seemed to be in the backfield as much as Boley himself. Baylor's offensive line has been able to protect their quarterbacks well so far this season, but the Texas Tech defensive line will be a formidable matchup. After Baylor's 17-6 loss to TCU's top difficulty defense though, the Bears offensive line showed vulnerability all game as the Horned Frogs were able to disrupt DJ Lagway throughout.

Will Hammond may be the Most Dangerous Quarterback Baylor May Face This Season

Oct 17, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Will Hammond (15) rushes against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Martell Hughes (8) in the first half at Jones Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The accuracy, the deceptively quick feet, and an offensive line able to provide him time in the pocket allow Will Hammond to be a real threat on the Texas Tech team. Outside of a handful of exceptions, Baylor's been able to limit quarterbacks and passing yards this season. The Bears secondary is going to play with the same intensity as they have in each game halfway through the season, but will it be enough to limit Hammond near the end of the regular season?

Time Left and Things can Change

The helmet has arrived🐻 pic.twitter.com/UpMLrziIoB — Top Tier Baylor (@TopTierBaylor) October 17, 2026

Texas Tech may or may not be undefeated when they come in to Waco November 21st, but they are currently, and at 6-0 the Red Raiders aren't going to be an easy opponent to serve as the last home game of the year. Baylor's offense just got completely shut down by TCU and the Bears will be looking to rebound in the coming weeks. No channel or time has currently been set for the game as it's still several weeks away, but we'll be sure to update the moment that we are notified.

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