5 Studs From Baylor's Dominant Win Against ASU in Statement Game

Among the latest games to finish Saturday night saw Baylor defeat the Sun Devils of ASU in impressive fashion. Saturday's game had bright moments from some standout players in a game in which they were supposed to be the underdogs. From a quarterback who had plenty of expectations placed on him for this game, to a defense who has been a stud the entire season so far, and everything in between, here are this week's Studs.

Stud: Quarterback DJ Lagway

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) looks to throw the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a career high 4 touchdown passes, DJ Lagway may not have used his feet much in this game, but he didn't need to. A couple of overthrows, but each of the touchdown throws were exactly where they needed to be. The game well in hand, Lagway would finish his night early but not before gaining 306 yards through the air and even running for a touchdown on his only purposeful journey beyond the line of scrimmage.

Stud: Running Back Ryelan Morris

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Ryelan Morris (25) carries the ball against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The true freshman scored the Bears first touchdown of the game, a 63 yard run that showed off his patience, vision, and speed. Morris would gain 84 yards on 9 carries throughout the game and exhibited that he has a different level of speed than those around him. Even though his overall carries this season have been limited, it wouldn't be a surprise if he were to see more frequency in the offensive rotation.

Stud: Wide Receiver Jadon Porter

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jadon Porter (3) catches a touchdown pass against Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Jason Stokes Jr. (13) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three crucial times against the Sun Devils #3 was right where he needed to be. Two of them being on his touchdown receptions, showing off his ability to get open around the goal line and in the end zone. The other being an impressive tiptoe catch that would set up the Bears in the red zone.

Stud: Baylor's Entire Defense

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears defensive lineman Hosea Wheeler (0) and defensive end Jordan Mack (97) react after a play against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another week, and another highlight of the game is the entire Bears defense. 3 quarterback sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 6 tackles for loss, this Baylor defense is every ounce of legit. Travion Barnes, "Slug" Traevon Mitchell, and the rest of the Bears defense has been a menace for every offense they have faced this season, and tonight against ASU was no different, even limiting the Sun Devils to under 100 yards rushing.

Stud: Wide Receiver Gavin Freeman

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) makes a catch against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If I'm building a football team from scratch, I'm starting with Gavin Freeman. With another hurdle in tonight's game that was equally as spectacular as the one he had last week against Colorado, and a 7 catch 115 yards performance, Freeman is agile, elusive, and is determined to get whatever yards he see there for the taking. When Freeman is thrown to, whether it's DJ Lagway or Nate Bennett, he doesn't drop many (if any) passes thrown his way.

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.