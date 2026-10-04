5 Studs From Baylor's Dominant Win Against ASU in Statement Game
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Among the latest games to finish Saturday night saw Baylor defeat the Sun Devils of ASU in impressive fashion. Saturday's game had bright moments from some standout players in a game in which they were supposed to be the underdogs. From a quarterback who had plenty of expectations placed on him for this game, to a defense who has been a stud the entire season so far, and everything in between, here are this week's Studs.
Stud: Quarterback DJ Lagway
With a career high 4 touchdown passes, DJ Lagway may not have used his feet much in this game, but he didn't need to. A couple of overthrows, but each of the touchdown throws were exactly where they needed to be. The game well in hand, Lagway would finish his night early but not before gaining 306 yards through the air and even running for a touchdown on his only purposeful journey beyond the line of scrimmage.
Stud: Running Back Ryelan Morris
The true freshman scored the Bears first touchdown of the game, a 63 yard run that showed off his patience, vision, and speed. Morris would gain 84 yards on 9 carries throughout the game and exhibited that he has a different level of speed than those around him. Even though his overall carries this season have been limited, it wouldn't be a surprise if he were to see more frequency in the offensive rotation.
Stud: Wide Receiver Jadon Porter
Three crucial times against the Sun Devils #3 was right where he needed to be. Two of them being on his touchdown receptions, showing off his ability to get open around the goal line and in the end zone. The other being an impressive tiptoe catch that would set up the Bears in the red zone.
Stud: Baylor's Entire Defense
Another week, and another highlight of the game is the entire Bears defense. 3 quarterback sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 6 tackles for loss, this Baylor defense is every ounce of legit. Travion Barnes, "Slug" Traevon Mitchell, and the rest of the Bears defense has been a menace for every offense they have faced this season, and tonight against ASU was no different, even limiting the Sun Devils to under 100 yards rushing.
Stud: Wide Receiver Gavin Freeman
If I'm building a football team from scratch, I'm starting with Gavin Freeman. With another hurdle in tonight's game that was equally as spectacular as the one he had last week against Colorado, and a 7 catch 115 yards performance, Freeman is agile, elusive, and is determined to get whatever yards he see there for the taking. When Freeman is thrown to, whether it's DJ Lagway or Nate Bennett, he doesn't drop many (if any) passes thrown his way.
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Brad is a writer and contributes to the Baylor Bears on SI, with aspirations to share his own unique thoughts and perspectives with fans. Whether through the facts and figures of the past or the untold potential and triumphs of the future, sports have always been a large influence on Brad's storytelling and life overall. His inspiration to write began while watching sports when he first noticed the highs and lows of each game, each quarter, each play; there's a story in each of them worth telling, and he wanted to tell them.Follow TheBradTeague