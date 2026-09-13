The Roar Path: Baylor Football Has Too Much Depth for Prairie View A&M

With fellow Big XII school Oklahoma State upsetting Oregon, and Michigan upsetting Oklahoma, not many would have predicted this week's outcome of games. Thankfully, even if Prairie View A&M were upset-minded coming into today's game against the Baylor Bears, the Bears weren't going to allow themselves to become another team that lost a game they were supposed to win this week.

In this week 2 edition of The Roar Path, we'll discuss some of the numbers, provide some important information that you should know, and even share our editorial take on the moment in this game that was the turning point where Baylor rode the momentum for the remainder of the game.

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Dawson Pendergrass (35) carries the ball against the Prairie View A&M Panthers during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Actual Factual

Total Plays: Baylor-84, Prairie View A&M-52

Total Yards: Baylor-552, Prairie View A&M-110

Average Yards per Play: Baylor-6.6, Prairie View A&M-2.1

Final Score: Baylor 44, Prairie View A&M 3

Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears place kicker Connor Hawkins (96) celebrates with his teammates after he makes a game winning field goal to defeat the SMU Mustangs during the second overtime at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Just Happened?

Nate Bennett showed the depth that Baylor has at quarterback. Jayden McGowan illustrated that Baylor has more than just Gavin Freeman at wide receiver (who also had another 10 catch, 100+ yard game). Dawson Pendergrass and Caden Knighten proved that both are to be feared as weapons in the backfield. And Baylor's defense showed yet again that Joe Klanderman's influence at Defensive Coordinator has proven invaluable so far this season at changing the culture of the defense from what it was to what it is now.

Sep 11, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears cornerback Byron Hanspard, Jr. (25) holds the ball during pregame warmups before the game against the Texas Southern Tigers at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Turning Point

The turning point in this game can be attributed to one of three things, and all of them happened within the first fifteen minutes of the game.

1. The coin flip, honestly. Once this game got past the opening coin flip, Baylor just had the more complete team tonight. Prairie View A&M may end up having a good season in the SWAC, but the Big XII is just a different level of players and talent. This game was just another example of that disparity between the two conferences.

2. Baylor holding the Prairie View A&M offense to a field goal on their opening drive. Prairie View didn't do much else of note the rest of the game offensively. Although Prairie View scored the first points of the game, they were the only points that they ended up scoring the entire evening.

3. The blocked punt by Garrick Ponder with 1:30 still to play in the first quarter that led to a 3 yard Pendergrass run and then a Bennett to McGowan 33 yard touchdown pass.

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears defensive lineman Devonte Tezino (59) is carted off the field after sustaining an injury against the Prairie View A&M Panthers during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The "Bear" Necessities and Things You Need to Know

Devonte Tezino is hurt. An apparent left leg/knee injury early in the first quarter that required Tezino to be carted off of the field. Dave Aranda confirmed he will miss the rest of the season.

Baylor's defense is a force with which to be reckoned. Recording another four quarterback sacks, seven tackles for loss, and a forced fumble, this Bears squad constantly swarmed around the ball, preventing Prairie View A&M from ever being able to establish any kind of offensive rhythm.

Dawson Pendergrass, Caden Knighten, and Michael Turner make up a three-headed monster of a rushing attack for the Bears. Pendergrass and Knighten share the majority of the carries with Turner acting as a third variable for the opposing defense to account for when the other two aren't on the field.

Baylor has a multitude of weapons in the receiving corps. Gavin Freeman caught another 10 passes for 104 yards, Jayden McGowan caught 3 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown (officially McGowan's second touchdown of the evening was after catching a swing pass to the flat, although the ball traveled backwards, so it technically counts as a 13 yard running play and touchdown), and several receivers with one catch each for better than 10 yards a piece.

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; The Baylor Line runs onto the field before the game between the Baylor Bears and Prairie View A&M Panthers at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next Week Brings a New Opponent

Serving as a highlight of Family Weekend at Baylor University, this game could help to serve and help illustrate the positive nature of the Baylor community. As part of a three game home-stretch, the Bears will stay in Waco for next week's "Gold Rush" game against Louisiana Tech where fans in attendance will be encouraged to wear the color gold.

Also, in partnership with McLane Children's Hospital for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the September 19th "Gold Rush" game against Louisiana Tech will be designated as the "Childhood Cancer Awareness Game" as gold/yellow serves as the generally accepted color for cancer awareness.



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