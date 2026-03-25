Tony Livingston Speaks on his Entry to Baylor and the Upcoming Season

Once Baylor landed former five-star quarterback DJ Lagway out of the transfer portal, the Bears needed to land him some playmakers. To help smooth the transition from Gainesville to Waco, Baylor went out and landed his tight end Tony Livingston from the portal.

Recently, Livingston was on the The Sic 'Em Podcast to discuss playing for the Bears.

Growing bond with DJ

Tony spoke a lot about the growing bond between the players and coaches, such as his former teammate at Florida, quarterback DJ Lagway. During the transfer process, Tony and DJ actually lived together for Tony's first three weeks at Baylor.

"I had to really get adjusted to his schedule. You know, he wakes up really early and stuff like that," Tony commented. He also commented on how, since he's moved to Baylor, there's a lot more conversation between players and staff, specifically with his old quarterback, saying, "Not only knowing him a little bit more cause we knew each other at Florida, but we didn't talk as much as we do now."

The level of commitment players and staff are putting into getting to know the entire team and creating this brotherhood is really showing. Tony has talked to DJ more in three weeks at Baylor than they ever spoke at Florida. I think this is a great sign for hopefully a great QB/TE connection the Bears will have this upcoming year.

Promising new playbook

Livingston also spoke about the offense Baylor runs, and all the adjustments to signs, hand signals, and everything new in the offensive system. Tony mentions that he finds Baylor's playcalling to be more opportunistic for him.

"Coming from Florida, we didn't have the same playbook as it was here," said Livingston. "It was different. Here, it was better, I think, because it gives us a lot more opportunity to get open while we're running routes. It's not really a set route. It's just really like just get open."

Baylor is known for their explosive offensive game plan, and Tony tends to take full advantage of it and get the Big 12 to know his last name. Livingston was extremely undervalued at Florida and will have a massive opportunity to be a really good tight end for this team in the upcoming season.

Expectations

I'm really expecting a crazy season for Livingston. With just 21 catches in two years at Florida, fans barely saw what Tony is capable of. He's a very athletic, strong player who has played multiple positions throughout his life. Playing quarterback in middle school, offensive lineman in high school, and being an outstanding basketball player in his early high school career.

I really think getting both of these guys to come to Baylor and grow a connection, a brotherhood at Baylor, will definitely impact both of these guys. These two had the potential, and I think Florida's system and coaching just weren't helping them grow. Lagway is severely talented and will have an immediate impact on Baylor's offense this year.