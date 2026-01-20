Texas Tech vs. Baylor Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Jan. 20

Texas Tech collected another big win this past weekend, beating the BYU Cougars by a score of 84-71. They have a few more losses than some other top teams in the country, but their wins against the likes of Duke and BYU mean the Red Raiders can beat any team in college basketball when they have their best stuff.

They hit the road to take on the Baylor Bears tonight, who have gotten off to a rough start to their conference schedule, going just 1-4 in their first five games.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big 12 showdown.

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Texas Tech -1.5 (-115)

Baylor +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Texas Tech -135

Baylor +110

Total

OVER 154.5 (-105)

UNDER 154.5 (-115)

Texas Tech vs. Baylor How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, January 20

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Foster Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Texas Tech Record: 14-4 (4-1 in Big 12)

Baylor Record: 11-6 (1-4 in Big 12)

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Betting Trends

Texas Tech 5-2 ATS in its last seven games

The UNDER is 4-2 in Texas Tech's last six games

Baylor 4-2 ATS in its last six games vs. Texas Tech

The UNDER is 6-1 in Texas Tech's last seven road games

Baylor is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 9-2 in Baylor's last 11 games vs. Big 12 opponents

Baylor is 0-6 ATS in its last six games as an underdog

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Key Player to Watch

JT Toppin, F - Texas Tech

JT Toppin is one of the best players in the country. He leads Texas Tech in points (21.6), rebounds (11.2), and blocks (1.9) per game. He's coming off a game against BYU where he put up 27 points and 13 rebounds. If he continues to put up performances like that, the Red Raiders are going to be tough to beat.

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Prediction and Pick

The metrics for these two teams are a lot closer than you may think. For example, Texas Tech ranks 46th in effective field goal percentage, only slightly ahead of Baylor, which comes in at 65th. In defensive efficiency, the two teams rank 116th and 162nd.

Some good news for the Bears is how much better their shooting has been when playing on their home court this season. Their effective field goal percentage improves by 9.1% when playing at home compared to on the road.

Those home splits are enough for me to back Baylor as a home underdog.

Pick: Baylor +1.5 (-105) via BetMGM

