Top 25 Most Important Baylor Players: Receiver Taz Williams Brings the Need for Speed

The 2026 college football season is the land of opportunity for the Baylor Bears. Earlier in the week we discussed the lack of returners on the offensive line, which sets up for some hearty competition when fall camp opens.

DJ Lagway has received plenty of attention after transferring from Florida to Baylor, but there are going to need to be players that emerge for him to throw the ball to.

One of those players is young and a little inexperienced, but has a ton of talent just waiting for an opportunity to shine in wide receiver Taz Williams.

Williams slots in at No. 23 in our top 25 most important Baylor players for the 2026 season.

Recapping 2025

Williams played in four games last season, but was able to preserve his redshirt, so he has maintained eligibility for the future.

On the field, he played mostly special teams, but did catch one pass in his collegiate debut.

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With Josh Cameron and Michael Trigg out the door, there is plenty of opportunity in the passing game, and Williams was a talented receiver out of high school who Dave Aranda and his staff likely had an eye on stepping into a role in 2026.

He was a four-star recruit out of high school by Rivals, and a three-star recruit by 247 Sports. He was a track star in high school, which gives some dreams about what his speed could bring to Baylor’s offense.

Why is the 2026 Season Important for Him?

As previously noted, players are not afforded the opportunity of sitting for multiple seasons in today’s day of college football.

Once you’re in the building, you’re expected to be ready, otherwise it’s easy to get lost in the shuffle quickly.

Williams has already seen some of the effects of what could happen at that position as Baylor brought in an influx of talent at the receiver position via the transfer portal.

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Williams has not been phased out by any stretch of the imagination, but another quiet year and losing in the competition to other players in the room could lead to Williams being buried on the bench for the majority of the year and potentially moving on from the program at the end of the season.

The receiver room is going to be as competitive as any on the roster. Of our list that is being put together, it is the position with the most players on it with five. That’s 1/5 of this list, and it just speaks to how competitive this room should be once camp and the early portion of the season gets rolling.

That also speaks to the amount of opportunity that is in front of anyone who is playing receiver for the Bears this fall. There is no established player like Josh Cameron who has a leg up on everyone else. Most of the players should be on relatively equal footing when camp begins.

Prediction

The competition in the receiver room should bring out excellence in all of the guys who are set to make their debut on this list in the coming weeks.

Williams is first up, and his speed is intriguing as a potential role player on offense. He also has the ability to contribute on special teams, and his long speed could make him a viable option at kick returner.

For now, it’s hard to see him clawing his way into a defined role in the offense with a group of guys in front of him, but do not rule anything out in what should be the hottest battle of training camp.

See our full top 25 players: