Top 25 Most Important Baylor Players in 2026: Kyland Reed Takes on a Much Larger Role

Who are the top 25 most important players for Baylor's 2026 success? That's the question the staff on Baylor Bears on SI had to answer.

At No. 24 on our list is linebacker Kyland Reed, who is expected to take on a large role this season.

Reed's 2025 season

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Last season, in what was supposed to be a loaded linebacker room, Kyland Reed played in all 12 games for Baylor, starting in nine of them. Despite the Bears going out and landing a top-five tackler in the nation, Travion Barnes, it was Reed who stepped onto the field against Auburn as a starter.

Playing in 606 total snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus, Reed tallied 50 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one forced fumble, along with a fumble recovery.

Reed had a career-high eight-tackle game against Houston to finish the season.

Why Reed is important for Baylor's 2026 success

Linebacker is an important position for Baylor entering Joe Klanderman's first year as the defensive coordinator. Most fans will remember, but would like to forget, that the Bears couldn't stop the run a year ago. Baylor had the 122nd-ranked rushing defense, and the second level became big for the Bears.

Baylor lost star linebacker Keaton Thomas and role player Phoenix Jackson from last year's team. Reed is going to be counted on in his junior season to help Travion Barnes lead the unit.

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"I would say Kyland Reed. He's a true dreamer. He's been here for a while," Jamar Chaney said on who stepped up this spring. "He's been here with Matt Jones. He was here with KT. He played over 700 snaps last year. He's a guy, too, that's a leader that does things the right way.

"Very smart player. He's a guy that's got a chip on his shoulder. He really came onto the scene last year. It seemed like everybody forgot about him. He's chomping at the bit, too, as far as showing people that he's not a one-hit wonder."

Baylor will also lean on sophomore Kaleb Burns, who was thrust into a big role as a freshman last season due to injuries. Georgia State transfer Kedrick Walker will also be a player who sees plenty of run at the position.

One prediction for Reed

Last season, Baylor's defense was banged up, but Reed was able to play a full season for the Bears. He finished the team having the fourth-most tackles on the team. That shouldn't decrease in 2026, in fact, he should have a bigger season.

Barnes needs to stay healthy, and if he does, the former FIU standout should replace Keaton Thomas' production get nearly 100 tackles in 2026. As for Reed, expect him to have around 65-70 tackles at a minimum in 2026, stepping into a much larger role.

See our full top 25 players: