Four Baylor Bears due for a jump in 2026

As we roll into the heart of the Christmas season, the College Football playoff is set to kick off to determine a champion. In the new age and calendar of college football, the overlap between the end of the regular season and the hustle and bustle of off-season transactions is bigger than ever, and that is forcing coaches and personnel managers to make quicker and quicker roster decisions and address needs either with internal growth and development, or through the great wonders of the transfer portal.

While Baylor's need for a quarterback will be heavily explored in the portal, several holes on both sides of the ball will require some underclassmen (at least those currently on the roster) to rise to the occasion if Baylor wants to return to postseason play. If so, the four players below figure to play crucial roles and maximize the opportunities under Baylor's currently constructed roster.

Kamauryn Morgan

Morgan saw action in 10 of Baylor's games last season, but played sparingly and only recorded 6 total tackles. Baylor's highest-rated recruit in their 2025 class, Morgan, was expected to pair with Central Texan Jamarion Carlton as one of the more exciting young edge duos in the conference before Carlton's flip to Texas.

Even without Carlton, Morgan's weight gain during the spring break allowed him to be able to compete physically on the field and showcased his buy-in to be a great college player. Even with transfer Matthew Fobbs-White and Emar'rion Winston currently back in the fold, Baylor has a dire need for pass rush juice, and Morgan is a prime candidate on the roster to help fill the void.

Most notable #Baylor true freshman weight gains from this offseason on Baylor’s official roster.



OL Matthew Parker: 295 → 329 (6-7, 329)



EDGE Kamauryn Morgan: 230 → 251 (6-5, 251)



NT Jackson Blackwell: 305 → 322 (6-3, 322)



OL Harrison Cluff: 295 → 313 (6-4, 313) pic.twitter.com/qO4qHR0UaG — Grayson Grundhoefer (@GrayGrundhoefer) July 30, 2025

Levar Thornton Jr.

Thornton experienced baptism by fire in his first year as a starter. A rough stretch to start the year saw him consistently be one of the lowest PFF-graded members of a sieve-like Bears defense. His struggles in man coverage were one of the main reasons Baylor was vulnerable to explosive players all season.

However, he should be able to use the experience gained to come into next year with better technique and more confidence, and the rangy 6'3 corner still has the physical tools to consistently blanket receivers. With Caden Jenkins gone, Thornton projects as one of the few Baylor returnees with starting experience; he'll need to increase his on-ball production (with him being in position but failing to make the play being a common occurrence) and become a leader within the secondary room.

Taz Williams Jr.

Williams, another one of Baylor's 4-star 2025 signees, consistently made plays during spring and summer practices, with his speed and suddenness standing out even amongst an older receiver room. The Red Oak native, much like incoming freshman London Smith, can create separation with his route running but is also a threat with the ball in his hands, and that will be a valuable skill set for what will be a completely revamped Baylor offense in 2026. While receiver will surely be a portal priority for the Bears, Williams figures to be a factor amongst a currently uncertain wideout room.

True freshman wideout @Taz_1x continues to flash, high pointing a ball here & drawing some praise from WR coach @CoachDBaker81 later pic.twitter.com/ivv4TE2V04 — Baylor Bears On SI (@BaylorBearsOnSI) August 1, 2025

Matthew Parker Jr.

Baylor has already lost two offensive linemen to the portal so far, and that's from a group that already struggled to keep Sawyer Robertson upright. Parker, who came out of high school at 6'7 and 295 pounds, was projected as more of a developmental-type prospect, also responded by hitting the weight room hard and adding nearly 30 pounds to his frame. So even if he isn't a starter role, Baylor will need both talent and depth, and Parker's ability to fill in as a swing tackle and spot starter could be a big hole to fill for the Bears, and he could bode well for his long-term development

