Dallas Baker Compares Baylor WR to NFL Jaguars Rookie WR Josh Cameron

After losing its top four wide receivers last season, Baylor had to make some moves to shore up its receiving corps. The losses of Josh Cameron, Ashtyn Hawkins, Kole Wilson, and Kobe Prentice stings, but the additions of both Gavin Freeman and Dre'lon Miller will pay immediate dividends to the Bears' offense.

Miller comes to Baylor after playing two seasons of football at Colorado. The 6'1" playmaker was a top-100 recruit from the state of Texas and returns home to continue playing his collegiate career. A year ago, Miller was a do-it-all playmaker for the Buffalo.

He caught 20 receptions for 158 yards and a score, along with carrying the ball 46 times for 134 yards and a score.

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This spring, wide receivers coach Dallas Baker compared Miller to Cameron. He compared their size and their ability to catch and hang onto the football.

"So I'm not trying to make this long with Dre'lon, so you never want to compare anyone," Baker said. "Dre'lon, I know everyone sees it. I know everyone is saying it. He reminds us of Josh Cameron so much. Big dude that can move. It's going to be hard to bring down with the ball in his hand.

"What I love about him is you can tell he's played a bunch of football when he hasn't played a lot of football. With him it's like this confidence, and he's very knowledgeable. And so you always see him coaching. I want to see him get mad. That's what I want to see from him. I want to see him get mad. You know, I have yet to really see him get mad."

Dre'lon Miller on the comparison

Last season, Cameron led the Bears catching, 69 passes for 872 yards and nine touchdowns. Colorado's offense has taken a step back since Sheaduer Sanders left for the NFL, and now Miller will have a better chance to shine in Jake Spavital's offense — with former five-star DJ Lagway behind center.

As for Miller, he likes Baker's comparison for him.

"Honestly, I feel like it's a good comparison," Miller told reporters. "I mean, he's a great player. We played Baylor back in Colorado my freshman year, so just seeing who Josh Cameron was and everything, I thought he was a great player and great person off the field. So that's a good comparison. I'll take that."

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What can fans expect from Miller? He can do it all, but he brings the same energy play in and play out. Miller was the first Colorado player to lineup at wide receiver, running back, and quarterback in the same year since 2019 — but it was the same Miller through it all.

"I feel like I bring that excitement,' Miller said. "I feel like no matter what's going on in the situation, we're losing by or how much we're winning by, I feel like I'm going to be the same player on and off the field. He can always rely on me to do my job."

Fans will get to see Miller in action on Sept. 5 when Baylor plays Auburn.