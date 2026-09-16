Slug (real name: Traevon Mitchell), the fifth-year defensive lineman will be eligible for at least the remainder of the regular season. Judge Alan Bennett of McLennan County granted the temporary injunction with the next trial date in an estimated 90 days. Safely beyond the reach of the regular season.

Why is Traevon Mitchell called "Slug?"

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Baylor Bears helmet at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A conversation-piece, if nothing else, the nickname "Slug" comes with a certain amount of curiosity about its origin. During Tuesday's Media Availability, Kyler Jordan and Michael Allen were both asked about it. Their responses were both humorously similar in that neither were very clear as to what the real answer was but that both have just gone with it.

Kyler Jordan: I don't know, he introduced himself as Slug whenever he got here, so, but, yeah, no, he's awesome. He's awesome, glad to have him.

Michael Allen: That's a great question. I don't know. I talked to him, I introduced him for the first time, or when I first met him, he was like, yeah, I'm Slug, and I was like, all right, so I just called him Slug from there on out. He's got a big chain that says Slug, so, yeah, I don't know how, but that's what I call him.

Receiving a temporary restraining order back in August, Mitchell was granted the ability to play alongside fellow Bears teammates in the first two games of the season. Although the NCAA could dispute this through the Waco Court of Appeals, it can neither be confirmed or denied if they will choose to do so.

One would be led to believe, however, that if teammate Hosea Wheeler was granted a similar injunction for the season without doing so, it would seem an unlikely outcome.

Coach Aranda on Traevon Mitchell During Monday Presser

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda on the sidelines during the first half against the Prairie View A&M Panthers at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's got a big court date here coming up. We'd like to have something positive happen there. Otherwise, we're losing two. And so I think he's a big one. He saw a fair amount of time in the game and really showed himself well." were Coach Aranda's words during his Monday Media Availability after he mentioned "Slug" (Mitchell).

The "two" to which Coach Aranda is referring is the untimely season-ending injury to Devonte Tezino occurring in the first quarter of last Saturday's game against Prairie View A&M. Mitchell would only play in sixteen total snaps and record only a single tackle under the lights in Waco Saturday night. Without Tezino, it will be interesting to see how this Baylor defense is going to be able to maintain. With Slug though, Coach Aranda still sees upside for this defense.

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