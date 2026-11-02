What Spread Says About Baylor Homecoming Game Against Iowa State & Why It's Right

The first game of the Joe Klanderman era was a successful one as Baylor defeated UCF 41-9. There's still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future of this Baylor team, and the games don't get any easier from now until the end of the season. Iowa State is up this week for the Bears (BYU, Texas Tech, and Houston are Baylor's other remaining opponents) and the path to the Big 12 Championship is still technically within sight.

One good outing in their last three for this Bears team doesn't entirely make up for the other two, but it's a move in the right direction at least. Here's what FanDuel has to say about the Bears' chances on Saturday Nov. 7th in Waco, Texas, in their Homecoming game against ISU.

Spread: Baylor -8.5, ISU +8.5

After the oddsmakers saw the Bears hang 41 points on UCF on the Knights home turf, reminding them that the Bears once had an average of 38 ppg. The losses to TCU and Kansas saw it dip down to right around 30 ppg where it now it still sits, even after the 41 point performance.

ISU aren't slouches themselves and just beat a recently resurging Oklahoma State team, exploiting weaknesses in the Pokes' defense. Baylor's defense is not Oklahoma State's defense though (no disrespect meant), and that may be a heavy influence on the outcome of this game. The amount of time in the pocket and rushing lanes being open should be a noticeable difference as the Bears' defense has remained dominant throughout the year and only allowing 15 ppg.

Over/Under: 50.5

Baylor won last week against UCF with a score of 41-9. The spread for this game against ISU is 50.5. If the Bears have game against the Cyclones like the one they had against the Knights, Baylor would end up being in the UNDER category. UCF was sacked 7 times and other than a literal last minute 56 yard scamper by the backup quarterback, the Knights had effectively no rushing yards throughout the entire game.

Money Line: Baylor -330, ISU +265

The money line is a much simpler bet, no spread or over/under to think about, just pick who is going to win outright. A winning bet of $330 for Baylor to be victorious would net you a $100 profit on top of your original bet, whereas a successful $100 bet for Kansas to win the game would net you another $265 in profit. The oddsmakers seem fairly confident in Baylor's chances of winning this game it would seem.

My Expectations

Walk in yo trap… You know the rest 😎 pic.twitter.com/Ukul20ymbK — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) October 31, 2026

Baylor should win this game, and win it pretty handily. ISU may have just beaten OSU, but they're going to have to deal with a much more aggressive Bears defense that loves to spend as much time in the backfield as the opposing offense does. Not only that, but the Bears' secondary is dangerous to try and throw against. The Bears should have a lot of success in this game and ultimately win, but I could easily be wrong as well.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.