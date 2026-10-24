For the second week in a row, Baylor loses another game they were favored to win. Sure, the potential game winning field goal was blocked, but the Bears' offense was sorely lacking in this game once again. Something is going to have to change, or "losing every week" is going to become all too common for Baylor this season.

Stud: Gavin Freeman - WR

Still a stud on offense, Gavin Freeman would do everything in his power to help the Baylor offense. Catching a team-high 9 passes for 123 yards, today's loss wasn't by lack of effort on Freeman's part. Freeman is the most dangerous weapon that Baylor has, defenses know this, and they still can't stop him from producing.

Stud: Jayden McGowan - WR

More notable for his work on special teams, where he had several strong kickoff returns than his duties as a wide receiver, Jayden McGowan is a special talent. Catching a touchdown pass that should have served as the catalyst for Baylor to take complete control of the game, McGowan did his best to provide the Bears with the best chance for victory in this game

Stud: Palmer Williams - P

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears punter Palmer Williams (94) punts the ball against the Houston Cougars during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Until I'm proven otherwise, Palmer Williams is still the best punter in all of college football. Alongside Freeman, Williams is one of the most consistent performers each and every game for the Bears. With four total punts averaging 45.5 yards each (with a long of 51), Williams did his part to help the Bears win the battle of field position.

Stud: The Bears Defensive Unit

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears assistant coach Joe Klanderman looks on during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A pick-six by Devon Jordan, an interception by Micah Gifford; Kyland Reed, Traevon "Slug" Mitchell, Garrick Ponder and the rest of the Bears defense adding 5 more QB sacks and 7 more TFLs to their season total, it wasn't the defense's fault that Baylor lost this game. For the first time this season an opposing team scored more than 20 points against Baylor, and for the third time this season, the Bears offense was unable to keep up with their opponent when game clock reached all zeros.

At some point, the Baylor offense is going to have to meet the defense somewhere in the middle. The defense is on pace for a historic run for Baylor when it comes to their successes, but they may fade into obscurity if the offense can't start winning games instead of just hoping that the defense doesn't lose them.

Dud: The Offensive Line

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears offensive coordinator Jake Spavital against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Baylor O-line simply can not push a D-line for anything. They were able to keep Lagway upright and only sacked twice throughout the game, but only 122 rushing yards against a Kansas team that gave up over 350 rushing yards to KSU the week previous is shameful.

Dud: DJ Lagway

Knotted up after 1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/8MTUfRhgRt — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) October 24, 2026

Although he showed willingness to run the ball for the first time this whole season (in all fairness he's been hampered by an ankle injury for most of it), this game was still not one of his best efforts. 20-31 for 236 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT simply isn't going to be enough to help the Bears win. The fact that Lagway was Baylor's leading rusher with 11 carries for 47 yards is an embarrassing stat, to say the least.

Dud: Head Coach Dave Aranda

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda reacts on the sideline during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amid all the issues that exist on the Baylor football team, the buck stops at Coach Aranda. OC Jake Spavital might be calling the offensive plays, but Coach Aranda has every ability to step in and try to get something changed. The offensive line carries some blame, the play-calling carries some blame as well, but Coach Aranda is the head coach and he's going to be burdened by both the press and the fans in the days to come.

The time for excuses is over, the panic button has been pressed on the season, and Coach Aranda is going to have to prove that he's able to put together a string of wins to end the season or his run at Baylor may be in jeopardy.

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