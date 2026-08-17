Two weeks of fall camp are behind us, and the Bears kick off against Auburn in less than three weeks. The offense is taking form under third-year offensive coordinator Jake Spavital, and some interesting questions have been answered that are worth noting here:

The QB2 job is still up for grabs

Lagway was brought on to lead the offense for the season, but when worst comes to worst, your offense is only as good as your backup signal caller. Look at Trinidad Chambliss for Ole Miss last year, keeping his No. 3-ranked team on track after their starter went down.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Edward Griffin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Bears, Nate Bennett, Edward Griffin, and true freshman Quinn Murphy are all getting consistent reps in practices of late.

"It's a battle between Nate and Ed and Quinn," said Spavital when asked about the backup situation. "Like, all three of them had their moments, and it gets tough repping them evenly, so you can't really make that decision once you kind of get more of a resume built on all of them."

A leader has emerged from the doubtful offensive line

The Bears' offensive line was likely the biggest question mark surrounding the team going into camp, especially after losing their starting center, Yakiri Walker, when he was denied a temporary injunction in late July.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears offensive lineman Kaden Sieracki | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The man who is expected to step up and lead the unit is Kaden Sieracki, who is the only returning starter. Coach Dave Aranda is counting on him heavily.

Aranda previously mentioned three linemen that have stood out thus far, but he highlighted the lone returner as the most improved on the team.

"I feel like we're improved. Kaden Sieracki is probably the most improved player on the team from where he was last year to this year," said Aranda.

The measuring stick for Lagway is confidence

This is the story that coaches are selling: Lagway is one of the best quarterbacks in the country when he is playing freely and confidently.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway takes questions from reporters | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked about where Lagway needs to grow, Coach Spavital answered, "Confidence... when he plays confident, I think he's one of the best quarterbacks I've seen," adding that a confident Lagway "gives life to this offense" and "elevates everyone around him."

It's hard to not judge a quarterback in an instant by the statline, but if what those closest to Lagway are saying is true, then there is more to his game than performance.