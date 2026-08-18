Baylor Football WRs Expecting 'Physical' Game Vs. Auburn — Starting Fast is Key

After losing its top four wide receivers from last season, Baylor had to re-tool the pass-catching unit. The Bears return both Taz Williams Jr. and Louis Brown, but went out and landed Dre'lon Miller and Gavin Freeman. Those four are expected to lead the Bears this season, but both Jadon Porter and Ashton Jones could have a say.

There is still competition happening in Waco, trying to determine the order of the playmakers, but Williams Jr. said his unit loves to show up and work.

"We love to work," Williams Jr. recently said. "We work harder. I'm not going to throw nobody under the bus on the team, but I just say we love to work. Nobody run from it. That's something we take pride in."

Expecting a physical first game

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And Baylor is going to need its wide receivers working hard because for the second year in a row, the Bears will open up with the Auburn Tigers. Auburn got the better end of the Bears last season, but this year, Auburn will feature a new-look roster, like Baylor, with Alex Golesh taking over the program.

The Tigers have some good size in the corner room and physicality is one word that came up when talking about Auburn.

"We're expecting a lot of physicality," Gavin Freeman said of Auburn. "Everybody always teaches punch with the arms and stuff. Whenever we run routes, you've got to really emphasize chops and swats and stuff because if you miss a swat or miss a chop and they grab you, it's chopped, so you've got to get off. But hand fighting, that's a big deal."

Starting fast is a key

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While he ended up redshirting in 2025, wide receiver Louis Brown was a part of the Bears' 5-7 team a year ago. Brown played in the game against Auburn, and he acknowledged that there is a chip on the team's shoulder when thinking about playing the Tigers.

Auburn might be a new-look team, but it's still the same emblem and the same colors lined up on the other side. And in Brown's opinion, the team needs to start fast.

"Start fast, you know, I feel like we got a room that can set the tempo, start fast, and, with the guys we got, it's a versatile room," Brown said. "We can be a very explosive offense and just make big-time plays down the stretch with the receivers we have."

Baylor is going to be ready for a handfight when the Bears line up against the Tigers in Week 1 of the season, but if Baylor plays up to their capability and start fast, the Bears will have a fighter's chance in the matchup.