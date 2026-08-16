Baylor is 'Fired Up' After Hosea Wheeler Ruling, Looks to Bring a National Championship to Waco

Baylor was able to solidify its defensive line on Tuesday when Indiana transfer Hosea Wheeler had his injunction granted. There are still a few other hurdles that need to be cleared, but Wheeler will suit up for the Bears in Week 1 against Auburn.

Baylor made a lot of moves this offseason to shore up its defense, but none were as big as bringing Wheeler into the fold. On Friday, coach Jacori Greer said he put it all in God's hands, and things worked out in Baylor's favor.

"Oh boy, I was fired up", Greer said on Friday. "I went home that night before and prayed and put it in God's hands, and luckily for us, it worked out the way we wanted it to. From a leadership standpoint, he gives us something different. From a playing standpoint, he does all the little things right, and so he's vital for our success, but we're excited to have him."

Bringing a national title to Waco

Wheeler brings vast experience to Waco, something that was needed for one of the worst defensive lines a year ago. He began his career at the JUCO level before playing three seasons at Western Kentucky, and then one year at Indiana.

The 2025 season was special for Wheeler, in which he helped IU win a national title. He started six games for the Hoosiers and recorded 31 tackles and four tackles for loss. Wheeler acknowledged the ruling was emotional and now he can turn his attention to helping Baylor go win the national title.

"I was pretty tearful in the court," Wheeler said. "I had my eyes down. I don't like people seeing me cry, but it's a big moment for me and my family. They can see me play football for one more year and hopefully win another national championship."

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Wheeler has appeared in 47 games with 30 career starts. He is the veteran of the group with a load of experience. Not everyone can bring a championship mindset in the building, but that's what Wheeler has to offer Baylor.

"I bring experience," said Wheeler. "I help a lot of the guys out, the young guys, with their hands, their footwork. Usually, I can call out plays, help out the dudes. We do this thing called birds and rabbits where if we know what's passed, we can get off.

"When we know it's a rabbit, we know it's a run. We just gear up for the run. I bring a lot of experience. Just that older guy mentality and that aggressive mentality. I'm trying to get everybody to go run through some stuff."

Goals for Wheeler

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Bringing a championship to Baylor might be a lofty goal, especially after the Bears won five games last year. But Wheeler has seen how it's done and he witnessed Curt Cignetti turn around a struggling IU program.

His ultimate goal is helping Baylor win games, but Wheeler wants to finish his collegiate career with a bang. An All-Big 12 and an All-American season are on his mind as the 2026 season is right around the corner.

"I want to be All-American for sure," said Wheeler. "I feel like I have the talent to do it, experience now. I played on the biggest stage of them all, so I'm pretty confident. I want to obviously be All-Conference, same thing. I feel like I'm pretty confident. I just want to help my teammates out, become the best players they can be because if all 11 are functioning right, we'll win."