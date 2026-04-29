One Baylor Star Rising, Another Falling in recent NBA Mock Draft

While the NBA playoffs are in full force throughout the next two months, the Baylor Bears have turned their attention to the NBA Draft.

Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou have both entered their names in for June’s proceedings. Yessoufou has also entered the transfer portal, leaving all of his options open for the 2026 season.

Both Carr and Yessoufou have been all over the place in terms of their draft stock. At one point, it was possible that both players could have gone in the lottery.

Now, it seems likely that Carr will settle somewhere between 15 and 25, while Yessoufou is scratching to be a first round pick.

ESPN.com’s Jeremy Woo recently released an NBA mock draft projecting both players to be selected, but where?

Cameron Carr

The Charlotte Hornets struck gold last year during the draft by securing Rookie of the Year runner-up Kon Kneuppel.

This time, they’ll have their work cut out for them as they’re not picking at the top of the draft like they were a season ago.

Could they try and strike gold again with Cameron Carr?

“Coming off a breakout season, Carr's mix of plus perimeter shooting, elite explosiveness and defensive flashes offers upside in a draft that is light on offensive-minded wings,” Woo said.

“His ability to score off cuts and space the floor should translate effectively, allowing him to play an off-ball role that helps mitigate his lack of playmaking. Carr has the type of athleticism and 3-point range (37.4%) that should stand out in private workout settings, giving him some room to work his way up the board further as he gets in front of teams.

The Hornets are taking a patient approach, building through the draft, and while it is unclear how high 14 and 18 can get them in a top-heavy lottery, shoring up their wing depth here could be prudent.”

The last note is interesting, because it could mean that the Hornets could be a prime target to try and move up in the draft. If the Hornets are in love with Carr, that could force them to move even higher to try and select him.

Either way, this could be a prime landing spot for Carr as he transitions to the NBA.

Tounde Yessoufou

As previously mentioned, Yessoufou is keeping all of his options open, and with this projection that is probably for the best.

Woo’s projection has Yessoufou falling all the way out of the first round before being taken by the San Antonio Spurs at pick 35.

While playing for a contending team that boasts one of the best players in the sport in Victor Wembanyama sounds tempting, that is unlikely to be what Yessoufou was hoping for when he declared for the NBA Draft.

If he continues to get word that he is in for a draft day slide, it’s possible that Yessoufou could return to college, which could still mean a return to the Bears for his sophomore season.