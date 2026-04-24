With Carr's decision to declare for the draft pretty much set in stone, here are a few reasons why I personally think it would be better for Cameron to stay another year at Baylor.

Size & Development

I truly think the sky is the limit for Carr; he has the perfect NBA build of a stretch guard that can score from anywhere and in any way possible. Carr effortlessly attacks the rim and gets open shots on the perimeter. Only played four games at Tennessee in 2024, so I think another full year in college would definitely build his mental and physical strength.

I can only imagine that there will be positives to keeping him for another season. Carr could gain a little weight to feel more comfortable going into the league, but weight rarely matters anymore with the trainers and diet staff teams have.

Projected Draft Spot

Although Carr could be a lottery pick this year, I think that if he stays another year, we are talking about a top-ten or even top-five pick next year. He's currently projected as the 13th best prospect on the Big Board. But I think another season like this past year will put this dude as one of the top guys next year, and get a way bigger payday as well!

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; General view after the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Improve on Playmaking Skills

With Baylor not having the most resources this year, there was a heavy burden put on Carr's head right from the start of the season. Instantly being the team leader, and averaging over 15 shots a game this season. I think he can improve on finding more assists and making smarter passes, as Baylor struggled heavily with turnovers this year.

With Baylor already landing solid players from the portal, and Carr would stay for next year — I think it'll give Carr a chance to show what he can do when passing the ball to his teammates, and creating open looks fr them with his threat and intent to score baskets.

Feb 10, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; BYU Cougars guard Robert Wright III (1) has his shot blocked by Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Bounce Back Season

Even with Carr having, for what most people would say, a fantastic season coming off playing just four games the year before. But with the addition of Kayden Mingo and Landing Kayden, Baylor is continuing to try to refill the holes on this team. I don't think Baylor's record is necessarily affecting Carr's spot, but I definitely feel like having a better season will put a better mentality going into the draft. And with the off year Baylor had, I'm sure Carr would like to go out on a good note with Baylor.