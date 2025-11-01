Best Games to Watch in Week 1 of the Women’s College Basketball Season
Women’s college basketball is almost back. The first week of action can be about getting situated: Olivia Miles left Notre Dame for TCU, Ta’Niya Latson departed Florida State for South Carolina and MiLaysia Fulwiley split from South Carolina for LSU. But there are more than a handful of matchups that have March-style flair, with mid-major statement games and Top 25 showdowns all on tap.
Here’s who to watch and where the games can be found for this week’s slate of games:
No. 7 Duke vs. No. 16 Baylor
Monday, Nov. 3, noon ET, ESPN
The season starts with an opening-day showcase in Paris between two teams hunting for more over the next six months. The Blue Devils, who came within a quarter of their first Final Four since 2006 last season, are helmed by the unflappable coach Kara Lawson and led on the floor by senior guard Ashlon Jackson and sophomore forward Toby Fournier. The Bears, meanwhile, are searching for their first Elite Eight appearance of the Nicki Collen era, and reloaded their backcourt with Auburn transfers Taliah Scott and Yuting Deng. Duke’s tough-as-nails defense will be a difficult initial test.
Creighton vs. South Dakota State
Monday, Nov. 3, 7:00 P.M. ET, ESPN+
One of the most competitive games of the day, the matchup between the Bluejays and the Jackrabbits pits a retooling Big East squad against a mid-major powerhouse. South Dakota State, which hasn’t lost an in-conference game since March 2022, brings back three of its top four scorers from last season, when it took down Oklahoma State in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Creighton, meanwhile, will have to adjust to life without Lauren Jensen and Morgan Maly, who both scored 2000-plus points in their careers. An early win against Creighton could have South Dakota State reaching Top 25 status sooner rather than later.
No. 9 NC State vs. No. 8 Tennessee
Tuesday, Nov. 4, 4 P.M. ET, ESPN2
The last time these two teams played, Aziaha James and Saniya Rivers helped the Wolfpack stave off a 33-point performance from Rickea Jackson and a late Vols comeback to reach the 2024Sweet 16. Much has changed since then: Jackson (a ’24 first-round pick) and James and Rivers (both ’25 first-round picks) have left for the WNBA, and Tennessee has taken on a different shape under coach Kim Caldwell. Expect hockey-style substitutions as Talaysia Cooper, the Vols’ leading scorer last season, to lead the charge, while NC State will look to junior guard Zoe Brooks and Vanderbilt transfer Khamil Pierre to help fill the loss of James and Rivers.
No. 1 UConn vs. No. 20 Louisville
Tuesday, November 4, 5:30 P.M. ET, ESPN
It’s never a bad time to watch UConn phenom Sarah Strong continue her ascension. The 6' 2" forward set the record for most points in an NCAA tournament by a freshman (114) and became the second Husky to score at least 600 points as a freshman. Maya Moore was the other. Yes, Strong is that good. (Just listen to Geno gush about her.) The Huskies also brought in first-team All-Big Ten forward Serah Williams from Wisconsin, and will enjoy another season of Azzi Fudd, KK Arnold and Ashlynn Shade in Storrs. It’s an unenviable first game for Louisville, which will be counting on guard Tajiana Roberts to make a second-year leap.
No. 4 Texas vs. No. 24 Richmond
Friday, November 7, 8:00 P.M. ET, SEC Network +
An NCAA tournament-worthy matchup in early November? Yes, please. There are reasons for optimism in Austin: All-American forward Madison Booker and SEC All-Defensive team guard Rori Harmon are back for another season alongside senior center Kyla Oldacre, who should be featured prominently at center this year. Texas also added to its depth with transfers Breya Cunningham (Arizona), Teya Sidberry (Boston College) and Ashton Judd (Missouri). On the other side of the floor, Richmond returns sharpshooters Maggie Doogan and Rachel Ullstrom—both members of the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Preseason Watch—and welcomes St. Louis transfer Tierra Simon. There’s a reason why the Spiders are ranked for the first time in program history.
Other Games to Watch
Monday, Nov. 3:
- 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU: No. 19 Vanderbilt vs. California (Mikayla Blakes, enough said),
- 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network +: No. 2 South Carolina vs. Grand Canyon (Latson’s debut with the Gamecocks),
- 10 p.m. ET, B1G+: No. 3 UCLA vs. San Diego State (UCLA looks to rebound after 2024–25 heartbreak, Gianna Kneepkens’s first game with the Bruins)
Tuesday, Nov. 4:
- 8:00 p.m. ET, SEC Network +: No. 5 LSU vs. Houston Christian (Fulwiley’s debut in purple and gold)
Thursday, Nov. 6:
- 5:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+: No. 17 TCU vs. North Carolina A&T (Miles’s first game for the Horned Frogs)
Sunday, Nov. 9:
- Noon ET, B1G+: No. 13 Michigan vs. Harvard (The Wolverines’ terrific young core vs. a top-three Ivy League team)
- 3:00 p.m. ET, ESPN: No. 18 USC vs. No. 9 NC State (How will USC look without JuJu Watkins?)
- 4:30 p.m. ET, FS1: No. 1 UConn vs. Florida State (How competitive will the Seminoles be without Latson?)