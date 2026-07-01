2027 Safety Noah Johnson Commits to Baylor, Brings Track Speed to the Secondary

Baylor landed its 10th commitment in the 2027 cycle on Tuesday night. Spring Branch (TX) Smithson Valley safety Noah Johnson pledged to the Bears.

Johnson, who took an official visit to Baylor, picked the Bears over Northwestern. He also held offers from BYU, Colorado State, San Diego State, and UTSA. Johnson is listed as a 6'3", 195-pound safety.

Johnson is currently unranked in the process, but after committing to Baylor, Johnson will likely get a little more notoriety. Linebacker Bryson Brown was also unranked when he committed to Dave Aranda's program, but he is now listed as a three-star.

Impressive player who Joe Klanderman has been after

Sometimes you have to look past the rankings and go with your gut instinct. And that's what defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman did. Back on May 7, Baylor extended an offer to Johnson and not too many days later, Klanderman showed up at his house for a visit.

In 2025, as a junior in high school, Johnson tallied 58 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, and 12 pass breakups. He added 417 total return yards.

But what made Baylor really push for Johnson is his blazing speed. The 6'3" prospect runs a 4.4 40-yard dash and it shows on his tape.

At 6'3", he has a long stride and can make up ground in a hurry. Johnson invites contact and isn't afraid to blow up the ball carrier. He appears to be in a good position most of the time, and has the range to interfere with the pass — allowing him to have 12 pass breakups as a safety. Johnson has the ability to quickly get up to the line to help in run support, and is quick to stop a bubble screen.

Johnson gives Baylor three commitments in the secondary

With his commitment, the Bears now have three commitments in the secondary. Johnson joins four-star Davontrae Kirkland — who was recruiting Johnson to Baylor — along with three-star Devin Watkins.

Speaking with SicEm 365, Johnson said Klanderman has a vision for him in the secondary.

“He said he likes how I’m a ballhawk with speed and the physicality I bring with it,” Johnson said of Klanderman’s evaluation. “He also described how he sees my game would fit well as an open field safety at Baylor. He’s a great coach who knows a lot about the game. It’s always great talking and learning from a high-caliber coach like himself.”