Baylor Football's Key Goal for Defensive Ends Isn't Sacks or Turnovers

A season ago, Baylor recorded 12 sacks. That's one a game. And in result of that, the Bears ranked 132nd out of 136 teams in college football.

The defensive line struggled, and it struggled mightily. Baylor couldn't stop the run and the Bears couldn't get pressure on the quarterback. But that is supposed to change with Joe Klanderman coming in as the new defensive coordinator.

Back in March, coming from Kansas State, Klanderman spoke about how he wanted his defense to dominate and win games for Baylor this season. Forcing turnovers and wreaking havoc were two things he mentioned.

The main goal for the DEs

While creating turnovers and creating havoc are on top of Klanderman's agenda, defensive ends coach Carson Hall sees things a little different.

Instead of statistical goals like sacks, forced fumbles, and snagging fumbles, Hall wanted to see his defensive ends go 100% every snap. There should be no loafing around this season in Waco. If he sees his defensive ends going all out, that's a good rep.

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"The main goal, to be quite honest with you, is come out of every single game with no loafs," Hall said. "We're trying to make sure that every game, it's no loafs. Every single play that I'm in is a full speed rep, whether that's practice or in the game.

"We want to make sure that we're a very physical unit, that we play with our hands, we play with physicality, we get off blocks, and we pride ourselves in being able to affect the quarterback. You know, not necessarily numerical goals, but as long as we can come out of every single game and say that we had no loafs, we played with physicality, and we affected the quarterback, that's the ultimate goal for my guys."

Pressure can come from anywhere on the defense

Baylor revamped its defensive line heading into 2026. The interior should be enforcing, with Hosea Wheeler cleared to play most, if not all, of the season. Both Jamaal Whyce and Kamren Washington will also play a big hand.

But the Bears also made some enticing moves to help the pass rush get home. Ryan Davis and Garrick Ponder could both play JACK, along with sliding to defensive end. Zavion Hardy came in from South Carolina, along with another portal addition, in Jordan Mack.

via Southern Miss Athletics

Fans want to see these players connect, get home, and make plays on the football field. But in Hall's eyes, pressure can come from any 11 players on the defense. He just wants to focus on making the right rep and teaching his players the right things.

"I think the biggest part of it is just studying the game to see how pass rushing evolves," said Hall. "I like to spend a lot of time in the offseason studying not just different players, but also different coaches of how they teach pass rush, trying to evolve my own teaching in pass rush to try to make sure I'm giving guys all the tools they need as a coach to get better as pass rushers, but also studying, you know, hey, what pressures are hitting home?

"It's not necessarily always D-linemen that are getting sacks. If you're bringing pressures, it could be any of the 11 on the defense. So just studying ways that schematically teams are getting home and getting to the quarterback. Technically speaking, how are individual players getting there? But it's always a 12-month deal of how can I get better as a coach in all facets, not just pass rush, but also run game, all of those things."

Fans can see the new-look defensive end room in action in Week 1 against Auburn.