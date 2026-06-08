For the second time on Monday, Dave Aranda's program landed a commitment. Earlier in the day, Baylor landed three-star safety Devin Watkins, whom the Bears hosted this past weekend. And then shortly after, Baylor landed another.

Three-star edge rusher Cadriann Olds gave Baylor his commitment on Monday. Olds was on campus this past weekend, as well, and clearly, all went well.

Olds picked Baylor over both Kansas and TCU, among others.

Olds, who is from Tulsa (OK) Booker T. Washington, is a 6'3", 260-pound edge rusher. The three-star prospect is ranked as the No. 1137 player in the 2027 class and the No. 131 defensive lineman.

Playing in seven games this past season, Olds tallied 47 tackles, seven sacks, and 13 tackles for loss.

Olds fills Jalen Price's role

You never want to lose potential contributors, but after losing Jalen Price, who re-opened his recruitment, Baylor was able to quickly fill his spot. Price is now looking at other Big 12 programs, and the Bears couldn't wait to see if they could get back into his recruitment.

Out of the eight prospects committed to Baylor, six of them are in-state from Texas, and the Bears now have two players from Oklahoma. Olds' commitment joins linebacker Bryson Brown, who is also from Oklahoma.

Baylor's class is evenly spread out thus far. The Bears have four offensive players, along with four defensive prospects. Baylor is led by four-stars Karece Hoyt, Davontrae Kirkland, and Luke Babin.

Scouting report on Olds

Looking at Olds' highlight tapes, there is one word that sticks out: strong.

Playing last season, Olds was used both standing up, or playing with his hand in the ground. But it wouldn't matter. The opposing line had very few littles for Olds in his tape and he straight bull-rushed the quarterback. Olds was able to get low and use his hands for leverage to push the lineman back.

He appears to have good enough speed where he was able to track down the ball carrier near the line of scrimmage. Plus, when playing stand-up edge, Olds had good discipline to set the edge and tackle the running back.

He appears to be a sure-tackler, wrapping up the ball carrier, or quarterback. It will be interesting to see how his game translates to the next level. While he can bruise his way through high school linemen in his league, playing Big 12 football will be different. But, Olds has good technique and with coaching, he has a chance to see the field early in his career.