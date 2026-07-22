Every Position Battle That Will Define Baylor's 2026 Season

After a 5-7 season last year, Baylor had to utilize the transfer portal. The Bears lost a lot of talent, but Aranda and Co. gained quite a bit as well. Entering 2026 on the hot seat, Aranda made the big move by landing DJ Lagway to quarterback the program this season.

While we know Lagway is cemented as the starting quarterback, there are a few positions up for grabs that fall camp will determine. Here are a few battles to keep an eye on this fall.

Battle along the offensive line

Baylor has just one returning starting offensive lineman from the 2025 season. Kaden Sieracki comes back after he started last year at right tackle, and he is likely cemented there this season. Baylor will depend on Sieracki as a vocal, veteran presence along the line.

Assuming he is eligible, Yakiri Walker will be Baylor's starting center this season after years of starting experience at both UConn and Memphis.

But when it comes to left tackle, left guard, and right guard — it's a battle.

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Left tackle battle

At left tackle, transfers Cole Rhett and Logan Moore could battle returning lineman Matthew Parker for the spot. Parker was a sought-after recruit, who hopes to find the field this season. Rhett started 11 games for Toledo last season, primarily at right tackle, but has experience at left tackle as well. Moore also was a starter at his previous school, UAB, where he saw starts at right tackle.

Another name to watch is Isaiah Robinson, who was a four-star recruit but hasn't seen any game action in any of the three seasons he's been at Baylor.

Battle of the guards

Then a guard, names like Lawson Petty, Nate Kibble, Asher Hale, and Koltin Sieracki will all battle for two spots.

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Kibble is a name to closely monitor, as he was with the Texas Longhorns for two seasons. He didn't see the field often, but he was a prospect the Longhorns wanted, and for good reason. He certainly could make a push at right guard, where he will likely battle Sieracki. The younger Sieracki played in 11 games for Baylor last season, drawing three starts. He played both center and right guard, and could have a leg up there.

Over at left guard, Asher Hale has the starting experience, starting in 11 games for South Alabama a season ago — at right guard. Hale playing at right guard does make that battle much more intriguing, but there will be movement no matter how you slice it. Lawson Petty also figures to be in the mix, being a rotational piece at both guard positions last season for UIW.

Who gets the nod at safety?

Baylor lost both Carl Williams and DJ Coleman to the transfer portal from last season and Baylor went out and landed some transfers to make the room interesting once again.

In Joe Klanderman's system, you're going to see three safeties on the field some. Jacob Redding returns and he will likely lead the safety unit this season, after a breakout year in 2025. Redding was the heart and soul in the secondary and his return was massive for Aranda's team.

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Aside from Redding, Baylor has Tyler and Devin Turner back, along with Bo Onu and Micah Gifford. But the name to really lock in on could be Kansas State transfer Colby McCalister. The transfer didn't see any playing time in 2025, while recovering from an injury, but McCalister was a key piece to the Wildcats' defense in 2024. He played in 12 games, while seeing starts in there.

Baylor will need some safeties to step up in the room, and while it hopes McCalister can turn back to his 2024 form, the Bears have some insurance policies with both Turner's returning, along with Gifford.

Two spots up for grabs along the defensive line

Losing Jackie Marshall isn't easy, but there's no denying Baylor's defensive line needed upgraded. The Bears had one of the worst rushing defenses in the country and to fix that, the Bears went out and landed Indiana national champion Hosea Wheeler. Baylor is still trying to figure out if he will be eligible, and if he his, he gets a spot at nose tackle this season.

Southern Miss transfer Garrick Ponder likely gets the nod at Jack this season, coming to Waco as a premier pass rusher. But there are two other spots to watch in fall camp.

Defensive tackle battle

At defensive tackle, Jamaal Whyce, who could also backup Wheeler, will likely battle Kamren Washington. Devonte Tezino could also get in the mix, as a returning Bear. Whyce started nine games for Marshall at nose tackle, and would be a run-clogging machine next to Wheeler on the line.

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In his lone season at Marshall, Whyce tallied 34 tackles, including six tackles for loss, and three sacks. He was originally at South Carolina for three seasons, but saw limited action.

As for Washington, he comes to Waco after playing the 2025 season at Texas Tech. Seeing action in all 13 games, Washington tallied 15 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one sack. Depending on the situation, Washington would make sense, but he's not going to be as dominant stopping the run as Whyce would be.

Who gets the nod at defensive end

Two more transfers will likely battle it out to earn the nod at defensive end. Jordan Mack and Zavion Hardy will battle this fall, but don't count out Kyler Jordan, who could shift from Jack to play more of a defensive end role.

Mack was at Coastal Carolina last season, playing in all 13 games. Mack didn't light the stat sheet up, recording nine tackles and a sack, but he does have experience coming to Waco. The prospect who is really intriguing on the surface is Hardy.

Hardy comes to Baylor after playing for South Carolina last season in a very limited role. However, he went to South Carolina as the No. 1 ranked JUCO prospect. Hardy has the tools to make an impact on the defense and if it all comes together for him, he could be a diamond in the rough this season.